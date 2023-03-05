Heading 3

Sunny Leone In Short Dresses 

Arpita Sarkar 

Fashion

mar 05, 2023

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram 

Sunny Leone wore a cute floral mini dress and posed for the camera 

Floral

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram 

Sunny Leone’s look in this yellow top featuring printed strawberries and jeans skirt is perfect for street style 

Street Style

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram 

Sunny Leone is ready to embrace Spring in a cut out midi dress

Midi Dress

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram 

Sunny Leone wore a black short frock, knee-length boots and black sunglasses

Beauty In Black

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram 

Sunny Leone looks party ready in this silvery top and pink skirt 

Pink Skirt

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram 

Sunny Leone looks chic in this white one piece dress

White Dress

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram 

Sunny Leone looks mesmerizing in this red short bodycon dress 

Red Beauty

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram 

Sunny Leone looks bold in this see-through bi-coloured shirt type dress

Bi-Colour

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram 

Sunny Leone exudes glamour in sizzling bralette, skirt and matching jacket

Purple Love

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram 

Sunny Leone looks fashionable in floral top featuring dramatic shoulders and designed black shorts 

Designed Shorts

