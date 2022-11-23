Sunny Leone
loves her skirts
pinkvilla
Gayatri Nirmal
NOV 23, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny Leone oozes boss lady vibes in this purple blazer and skirt set
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
The Splitsvilla X4 host wore this black and white abstract print skirt and blazer set to Bigg Boss 16
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny looks chic in this white lock and key pocket skirt and paired with collared t-shirt
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
The pink and purple contrast is here to stay forever. The pink gloves steal the limelight
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny paired her white buttoned skirt and knotted top with a mineral mix jacket, and looked sassy
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
The tangerine skirt with abstract print crop shirt of the same colour makes Sunny glow and how!
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
The royal blue figure-hugging skirt paired with an off shoulder pink top makes Sunny look mesmerisingly beautiful
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny Leone sparkles and shines in this candy crush skirt and top set
Video Source: Sunny Leone Instagram
The tassel skirt with orange top and golden hoops looks pretty on Sunny Leone
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny Leone looks gorgeous in this deep red bodycon skirt paired with a floral shirt. Full marks for her makeup
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.