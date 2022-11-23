Heading 3

Sunny Leone
loves her skirts

Gayatri Nirmal

NOV 23, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny Leone oozes boss lady vibes in this purple blazer and skirt set

We Love Purple 

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

The Splitsvilla X4 host wore this black and white abstract print skirt and blazer set to Bigg Boss 16

Abstract is in 

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny looks chic in this white lock and key pocket skirt and paired with collared t-shirt

Sports skirt 

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

The pink and purple contrast is here to stay forever. The pink gloves steal the limelight 

Geeky look 

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny paired her white buttoned skirt and knotted top with a mineral mix jacket, and looked sassy

Sassy Sunny 

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

The tangerine skirt with abstract print crop shirt of the same colour makes Sunny glow and how! 

Bright and beautiful 

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

The royal blue figure-hugging skirt paired with an off shoulder pink top makes Sunny look mesmerisingly beautiful

Standing Tall

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny Leone sparkles and shines in this candy crush skirt and top set

Sparkle and shine 

Video Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

The tassel skirt with orange top and golden hoops looks pretty on Sunny Leone

Cuteness overloaded 

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny Leone looks gorgeous in this deep red bodycon skirt paired with a floral shirt. Full marks for her makeup

Freeze and stare

