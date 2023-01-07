Sunny Leone:
off-shoulder looks
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
JAN 7, 2023
FASHION
Image Source - Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny Leone looks like a fashionista in a gorgeous bodycon off-shoulder dress with golden foil print
Foil print dress
Image Source - Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny Leone is acing the street style look with her dark blue corset top and orange shorts
Funky corset look
Charu Asopa in stylish short dresses
Neha Kakkar
In co-ords
Image Source - Sunny Leone Instagram
The actress is flaunting her toned physique with the off-shoulder color block style dress
Color block dress
Image Source - Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny Leone is acing the fashion game with her monochrome print jumpsuit paired with heels
Monochrome jumpsuit
Image Source - Sunny Leone Instagram
The Splitsvilla host looks glam in a bodycon self work full length gown which she accessorized with a studded choker
Bodycon dress
Image Source - Sunny Leone Instagram
The actress looks mindblowing as she wore a black short dress with a graphic print jacket
Little black dress
Image Source - Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny Leone has worn a shimmery silver bodycon dress which she paired with silver heels
Shimmery glimmer
Image Source - Sunny Leone Instagram
The actress has sported a casual look with a denim buttoned dress and white cotton puffy sleeves
Denim dress
Image Source - Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny Leone is acing fashion trends as she poses in a green checkered off-shoulder crop top and skirt set
Checkered co-ords
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.