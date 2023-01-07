Heading 3

Sunny Leone:
off-shoulder looks

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 7, 2023

FASHION

Image Source - Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny Leone looks like a fashionista in a gorgeous bodycon off-shoulder dress with golden foil print

Foil print dress 

Image Source - Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny Leone is acing the street style look with her dark blue corset top and orange shorts

Funky corset look 

Image Source - Sunny Leone Instagram

The actress is flaunting her toned physique with the off-shoulder color block style dress

Color block dress 

Image Source - Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny Leone is acing the fashion game with her monochrome print jumpsuit paired with heels

Monochrome jumpsuit

Image Source - Sunny Leone Instagram

The Splitsvilla host looks glam in a bodycon self work full length gown which she accessorized with a studded choker

Bodycon dress 

Image Source - Sunny Leone Instagram

The actress looks mindblowing as she wore a black short dress with a graphic print jacket

Little black dress

Image Source - Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny Leone has worn a shimmery silver bodycon dress which she paired with silver heels

Shimmery glimmer 

Image Source - Sunny Leone Instagram

The actress has sported a casual look with a denim buttoned dress and white cotton puffy sleeves

Denim dress 

Image Source - Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny Leone is acing fashion trends as she poses in a green checkered off-shoulder crop top and skirt set

Checkered co-ords 

