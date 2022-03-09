Fashion

jOYCE JOYSON

MAR 09, 2022

Sunny Leone’s stylish crop tops

Beige co-ords

Sunny Leone likes to meld sexiness and sartorial drama, and the effect is mind-blowing!

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Be it in a plain beige full-sleeved crop top to a quirky front-knotted printed top paired with red high-waisted flared pants, she knows how to rock every look

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Playful and quirky

Sunny loves her athleisure, but she always has an eye for a stylish crop tops like this white one with iridescent patterns styled with a pale blue tracksuit

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Comfy and chic

The actress knows how to keep things interesting, here she paired a teal green crop top featuring puffy sheer sleeves with high-waisted flared pants

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Captivating 

Sunny goes retro in a pink polka-dotted crop top with front-knot detail, styled with a printed, thigh-high slit skirt

 Retro fashion

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Next, she adds a pop of colour by donning a neon-green one-shoulder top with a statement sleeve, paired with jazzy metallic pants

Eye-popping

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

The gorgeous actress rocks the colour-blocking trend by pairing her bright blue front-knotted crop shirt with a green bodycon skirt

Colour-blocked

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

We loved the way she styled her white floral crop top with plain organza palazzo pants, layered with a printed jacket

Floral allure

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Donning a pretty white crop top featuring flowers and leaves prints, she teamed it with white pants

Adorable

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Lastly, she made a striking statement in a cropped pale blue cropped shirt with white dots paired with a bright orange mini skirt with a front zipper

Girly vibes

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

