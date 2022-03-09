Fashion
jOYCE JOYSON
MAR 09, 2022
Sunny Leone’s stylish crop tops
Beige co-ords
Sunny Leone likes to meld sexiness and sartorial drama, and the effect is mind-blowing!
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Be it in a plain beige full-sleeved crop top to a quirky front-knotted printed top paired with red high-waisted flared pants, she knows how to rock every look
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Playful and quirky
Sunny loves her athleisure, but she always has an eye for a stylish crop tops like this white one with iridescent patterns styled with a pale blue tracksuit
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Comfy and chic
The actress knows how to keep things interesting, here she paired a teal green crop top featuring puffy sheer sleeves with high-waisted flared pants
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Captivating
Sunny goes retro in a pink polka-dotted crop top with front-knot detail, styled with a printed, thigh-high slit skirt
Retro fashion
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Next, she adds a pop of colour by donning a neon-green one-shoulder top with a statement sleeve, paired with jazzy metallic pants
Eye-popping
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
The gorgeous actress rocks the colour-blocking trend by pairing her bright blue front-knotted crop shirt with a green bodycon skirt
Colour-blocked
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
We loved the way she styled her white floral crop top with plain organza palazzo pants, layered with a printed jacket
Floral allure
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Donning a pretty white crop top featuring flowers and leaves prints, she teamed it with white pants
Adorable
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Lastly, she made a striking statement in a cropped pale blue cropped shirt with white dots paired with a bright orange mini skirt with a front zipper
Girly vibes
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
