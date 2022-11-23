Heading 3

Sunny Leone
slays in co-ord sets 

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

NOV 23, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny redefines style and elegance altogether in this purple co-ord set and looks gorgeous here

Pretty in Purple

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

This beige co-ord set and Sunny’s beauty are totally unmissable! Here, she proves that comfort and fashion can go hand in hand

Chic yet Stylish

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Rocking this cool all-black outfit, Sunny has always managed to make heads turn when she steps out into the city

Stunner

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny is known for raising the oomph with her stylish pictures and fashionable outfits, and this picture indeed proves the statement

Babelicious!

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny can sweep anyone off their feet with her sheer beauty, and her blue co-ord set gets a huge thumbs up from us!

Blue-tiful

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

The diva looks ready to rock as she is decked up in a beige co-ord outfit here

Picture Perfect

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny hasn’t missed a beat serving striking looks like these, and we are taking notes on how to slay in co-ords effortlessly 

Slaying

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Another beautiful look served by this diva and to see her in this white floral co-ord is genuinely a pretty sight to behold!

Redefining Beauty

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

We love how this diva looks spectacular in casual outfits and can simply stun in any look

Comfy and Cozy

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny has her fashion game on point and is an absolute babe in this pretty pink co-ord outfit

Fashion Icon

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here