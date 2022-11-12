Heading 3

Sunny Leone:
The bling queen

                  pinkvilla 

Prerna
Verma

Nov 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny Leone looks sexy in this blue shiny corset top.

Shiny corset top

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this blue shimmery dress.

One-shoulder
blingy dress

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny Leone looks splendid in this peach lehenga set.

The desi girl

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny in this beige bodycon dress looks out of this world.

Date night ready

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny takes her style statement a notch higher with this shimmery pink shrug.

Pretty in Pink

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny looks mesmerizing in this lime green balloon sleeves sequined top and mini skirt.

Beauty in lime green

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

A must-have dress in every girl’s wardrobe is this metallic grey shimmery dress

Metallic grey dress

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Look at Sunny slay in this shimmery blue shirt dress with a black belt.

Chic blue shirt dress

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Stand out at your next night out with this multi-coloured outfit.

The party girl

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Blingy pants can never go out of style and look at Sunny look fab in them.

Slay queen

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here