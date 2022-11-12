Sunny Leone:
The bling queen
pinkvilla
Prerna
Verma
Nov 12, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny Leone looks sexy in this blue shiny corset top.
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this blue shimmery dress.
One-shoulder
blingy dress
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny Leone looks splendid in this peach lehenga set.
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny in this beige bodycon dress looks out of this world.
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny takes her style statement a notch higher with this shimmery pink shrug.
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny looks mesmerizing in this lime green balloon sleeves sequined top and mini skirt.
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
A must-have dress in every girl’s wardrobe is this metallic grey shimmery dress
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Look at Sunny slay in this shimmery blue shirt dress with a black belt.
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Stand out at your next night out with this multi-coloured outfit.
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Blingy pants can never go out of style and look at Sunny look fab in them.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.