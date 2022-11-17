Sunny Leone’s
sensuous bikini looks
pinkvilla
Gayatri Nirmal
NOV 17, 2022
FASHION
Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram
The black cut-out monokini donned by Sunny Leone is extremely stylish
Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny Leone is a ray of sunshine in this multi-colour monokini
Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram
The Splitsvilla X4 judge is glad for this abstract print two-piece as the full-sleeved bikini top saves her from the tan
Video: Sunny Leone Instagram
The underwired floral high waist bikini worn by Sunny Leone makes you stand out and shine brightest
Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny Leone looks radiant in this blue chain print push-up high waist bikini
Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram
The reality television star opted for an aqua blue monokini with a neon bow around the waist. Sunny looks happy in the middle of the ocea
Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram
This bikini can be your perfect pick for a summer beach vacation
Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram
The mother of three looks refreshing in this floral two-piece
Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny Leone looks stylish in this peach bikini paired with a hat
Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram
The actress flaunts her toned body in this purple cut-out monokini
