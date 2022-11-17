Heading 3

Sunny Leone’s
sensuous bikini looks

                  pinkvilla 

Gayatri Nirmal

NOV 17, 2022

FASHION

Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

The black cut-out monokini donned by Sunny Leone is extremely stylish

Cut-out monokini 

Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny Leone is a ray of sunshine in this multi-colour monokini

Multi-colour monokini 

Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

The Splitsvilla X4 judge is glad for this abstract print two-piece as the full-sleeved bikini top saves her from the tan 

Abstract Print bikini

Video: Sunny Leone Instagram

The underwired floral high waist bikini worn by Sunny Leone makes you stand out and shine brightest

Shine on

Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny Leone looks radiant in this blue chain print push-up high waist bikini

High waist bikini 

Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

The reality television star opted for an aqua blue monokini with a neon bow around the waist. Sunny looks happy in the middle of the ocea

Colour pop 

Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

This bikini can be your perfect pick for a summer beach vacation 

Eclectic style 

Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

The mother of three looks refreshing in this floral two-piece

Flower power 

Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny Leone looks stylish in this peach bikini paired with a hat

Peach Love 

Image Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

The actress flaunts her toned body in this purple cut-out monokini

Pretty in Purple

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here