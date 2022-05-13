Fashion
Joyce Joyson
PINKVILLA STORIES
MAY 13, 2022
Heading 3
Sunny Leone's stunning dresses
|
Spellbinding in white
Image: Hitendra Kapopara Instagram
Sunny Leone always delivers red carpet-worthy looks. And here, she sets the temperature soaring high in this ivory strapless, body-hugging gown.
Terrific in black
Image: Hitendra Kapopara Instagram
Not to shy away from going bold, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in this black one-shoulder, floor-sweeping embellished gown that came with a slit.
The actress' fashion is thoroughly modern, giving us a glimpse of the same in this one-shoulder white gown featuring a thigh-high slit and a dramatic trail.
Image: Hitendra Kapopara Instagram
Wonder in white
Keeping up with her style streak, the diva churns out yet another dreamy look in a white strappy floral dress with lace detail and asymmetrical hemline.
Dreamy
Video: Pinkvilla
Image: Hitendra Kapopara Instagram
Pattern play
Yes, she loves bodycon silhouettes! And we feel the stunner looks fabulous in this them, as in this black and white patterned gown with a bustier neckline.
Video: Pinkvilla
Sunny wows us in this A-line black dress that came with an embroidered yoke, plunging neckline and sheer puffy sleeves.
Charming
Image: Hitendra Kapopara Instagram
She poses up a storm in this midnight, shimmery blue strapless dress that came with a deep, plunging neckline
Sizzling
Video: Pinkvilla
When it comes to party dressing nothing can rival a figure-hugging glittering silver dress with cut-sleeves!
Gleaming in silver
Image: Hitendra Kapopara Instagram
Has she ever failed to put us in awe? Certainly not! And this black and grey, corset-style gown with ruffled off-shoulder sleeves is a testament to it.
Mind-blowing
Image: Hitendra Kapopara Instagram
Lastly, she wore a silver sparkly one-shoulder gown that came with a thigh-high slit.
Disco vibes
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:Katrina Kaif’s monochrome mood