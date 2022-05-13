Fashion

MAY 13, 2022

Sunny Leone's stunning dresses

Spellbinding in white

Image: Hitendra Kapopara Instagram

Sunny Leone always delivers red carpet-worthy looks. And here, she sets the temperature soaring high in this ivory strapless, body-hugging gown.

Terrific in black

Image: Hitendra Kapopara Instagram

Not to shy away from going bold, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in this black one-shoulder, floor-sweeping embellished gown that came with a slit.

The actress' fashion is thoroughly modern, giving us a glimpse of the same in this one-shoulder white gown featuring a thigh-high slit and a dramatic trail.

Image: Hitendra Kapopara Instagram

Wonder in white

Keeping up with her style streak, the diva churns out yet another dreamy look in a white strappy floral dress with lace detail and asymmetrical hemline.

Dreamy

Video: Pinkvilla

Image: Hitendra Kapopara Instagram

Pattern play

Yes, she loves bodycon silhouettes! And we feel the stunner looks fabulous in this them, as in this black and white patterned gown with a bustier neckline.

Video: Pinkvilla

Sunny wows us in this A-line black dress that came with an embroidered yoke, plunging neckline and sheer puffy sleeves.

Charming

Image: Hitendra Kapopara Instagram

She poses up a storm in this midnight, shimmery blue strapless dress that came with a deep, plunging neckline

Sizzling

Video: Pinkvilla

When it comes to party dressing nothing can rival a figure-hugging glittering silver dress with cut-sleeves!

Gleaming in silver

Image: Hitendra Kapopara Instagram

Has she ever failed to put us in awe? Certainly not! And this black and grey, corset-style gown with ruffled off-shoulder sleeves is a testament to it.

Mind-blowing

Image: Hitendra Kapopara Instagram

Lastly, she wore a silver sparkly one-shoulder gown that came with a thigh-high slit.

Disco vibes

