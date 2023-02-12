Heading 3

Surbhi Chandna is a traditional diva

Arushi Srivastava

Fashion

FEB 12, 2023

Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi Chandna can easily flaunt western and ethnic looks like here she is acing saree look like a pro

Gorgeous in checker saree

Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

The Sherdil Shergill lead looks like a boss lady as she posed in a deep neck blouse with striped saree

Elegant diva

Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi Chandna is a sight to behold in a subtle yet elegant lavender lehenga choli with net dupatta

Marvellous in lavender 

Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

The Ishqbaaz fame looks marvellous in a red short kurta and skirt set for the festival celebration

Fabulous in long skirts

Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Become the most talked about person in events and parties by wearing stylish blouses like Surbhi

Saree with ruffled blouse

Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Add some glamour to your traditional looks with an embellished grey saree and black V-neck blouse

Net saree

Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Rock your ethnic look with a twist by wearing a shiny pleated saree like Surbhi Chandna

Stunner in pleates

Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

The Naagin 5 fame truly looks like a real life Disney princess in the embellished blue lehenga set

Disney princess

Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi Chandna looks simply gorgeous in a plain yellow net saree paired with a strappy blouse and silver jewellery

Lovely in plain saree

