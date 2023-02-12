Surbhi Chandna is a traditional diva
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
Fashion
FEB 12, 2023
Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Surbhi Chandna can easily flaunt western and ethnic looks like here she is acing saree look like a pro
Gorgeous in checker saree
Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
The Sherdil Shergill lead looks like a boss lady as she posed in a deep neck blouse with striped saree
Elegant diva
Are you a Shehnaaz Gill fan? Find out
Arjun to Karan: Killer formal looks
Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Surbhi Chandna is a sight to behold in a subtle yet elegant lavender lehenga choli with net dupatta
Marvellous in lavender
Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
The Ishqbaaz fame looks marvellous in a red short kurta and skirt set for the festival celebration
Fabulous in long skirts
Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Become the most talked about person in events and parties by wearing stylish blouses like Surbhi
Saree with ruffled blouse
Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Add some glamour to your traditional looks with an embellished grey saree and black V-neck blouse
Net saree
Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Rock your ethnic look with a twist by wearing a shiny pleated saree like Surbhi Chandna
Stunner in pleates
Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
The Naagin 5 fame truly looks like a real life Disney princess in the embellished blue lehenga set
Disney princess
Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Surbhi Chandna looks simply gorgeous in a plain yellow net saree paired with a strappy blouse and silver jewellery
Lovely in plain saree
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.