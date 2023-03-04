Surbhi Chandna's classy designer blouses
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
Fashion
mar 04, 2023
Video Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Surbhi Chandna is acing the saree look as she grooved wearing a checker design saree with backless halter neck blouse
Babe in backless
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
We are absolutely smitten with her gorgeous look in striped black saree with a white blouse
Fabulous in stripes
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Look at this pretty actress slaying in a frill design saree paired with an embellished blouse and a designer belt!
Embellishment queen
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Take cues from Surbhi on how to nail a six-yard stylishly, and you will never be disappointed
Off-shoulder style
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Something extravagant like Surbhi’s black and white embellished six-yard adds a spark to the look
Exudes confidence
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Dressed in this pristine striped saree, Surbhi is here to take your breath away
Statement look
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Surbhi aces her glam diva look as she dons a heavily sequined saree and a stylish blouse with it
Starry night
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Surbhi is truly a diva as she effortlessly pulls off her yellow plain saree with a stylish tie-around design blouse
Fashion on point
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Surbhi is definitely raising the bar of fashion with her extravagant outfit choice
Splash of colors
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.