Heading 3

Surbhi Chandna's classy designer blouses

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

Fashion

mar 04, 2023

Video Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi Chandna is acing the saree look as she grooved wearing a checker design saree with backless halter neck blouse

Babe in backless 

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

We are absolutely smitten with her gorgeous look in striped black saree with a white blouse

Fabulous in stripes

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Look at this pretty actress slaying in a frill design saree paired with an embellished blouse and a designer belt!

Embellishment queen

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Take cues from Surbhi on how to nail a six-yard stylishly, and you will never be disappointed

Off-shoulder style

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Something extravagant like Surbhi’s black and white embellished six-yard adds a spark to the look

Exudes confidence

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Dressed in this pristine striped saree, Surbhi is here to take your breath away 

Statement look

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi aces her glam diva look as she dons a heavily sequined saree and a stylish blouse with it 

Starry night 

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi is truly a diva as she effortlessly pulls off her yellow plain saree with a stylish tie-around design blouse

Fashion on point

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi is definitely raising the bar of fashion with her extravagant outfit choice

Splash of colors 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here