Surbhi Chandna's
jewelry collection
pinkvilla
Pramila Mandal
DEC 6, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Beaming
Surbhi redefines elegance in this white ethnic suit as her heavy oxidized jhumkaas perfectly elevate her look
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Take a look at Surbhi nailing her boss woman look like a pro and sporting a magnificent ruby studded chain neckpiece
Boss Woman
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
What a regal set this is. Isn’t it? Clad in this ivory outfit, the actress kept her accessories extravagant and bowled us with her beauty
Style on point
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Decked up in a stylish yellow saree, Surbhi opted for a statement green and white Kundan necklace and looks more gorgeous than ever
Sunshine Girl
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Surbhi looks nothing less than a queen in a pastel green lehenga, and her maang tikka, bangles, nose ring just add the much-needed glam quotient
Stunner
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Surbhi is truly a fashion icon as she effortlessly sported several necklaces with her white outfit and looks mesmerizing
Exudes sass
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Chic and fashionable, these words completely define her entire look! Take a look at her flaunting her classy statement earrings
Queen
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Her heart-melting smile, stunning pink lehenga and gorgeous nose ring can sweep anyone off their feet!
Dreamy
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Keeping her look basic yet stylish, Surbhi donned a golden choker necklace and matching bracelet set and looks stunning
Incredibly slaying
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Clad in pearl and oxidized accessories, Surbhi nails her style game and proves to be a fashion icon
Dazzling
