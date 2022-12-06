Heading 3

Surbhi Chandna's
jewelry collection

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Beaming 

Surbhi redefines elegance in this white ethnic suit as her heavy oxidized jhumkaas perfectly elevate her look

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Take a look at Surbhi nailing her boss woman look like a pro and sporting a magnificent ruby studded chain neckpiece

Boss Woman

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

What a regal set this is. Isn’t it? Clad in this ivory outfit, the actress kept her accessories extravagant and bowled us with her beauty

Style on point

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Decked up in a stylish yellow saree, Surbhi opted for a statement green and white Kundan necklace and looks more gorgeous than ever

Sunshine Girl 

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi looks nothing less than a queen in a pastel green lehenga, and her maang tikka, bangles, nose ring just add the much-needed glam quotient 

Stunner

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi is truly a fashion icon as she effortlessly sported several necklaces with her white outfit and looks mesmerizing

Exudes sass

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Chic and fashionable, these words completely define her entire look! Take a look at her flaunting her classy statement earrings

Queen

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Her heart-melting smile, stunning pink lehenga and gorgeous nose ring can sweep anyone off their feet!

Dreamy

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Keeping her look basic yet stylish, Surbhi donned a golden choker necklace and matching bracelet set and looks stunning

Incredibly slaying 

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Clad in pearl and oxidized accessories, Surbhi nails her style game and proves to be a fashion icon

Dazzling

