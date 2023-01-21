Heading 3

Surbhi Chandna’s love for white outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

FASHION

JAN 21, 2023

Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

The actress looks simply amazing in a crochet bralette and white pants along with choker necklace

Beachy look

Image Source- Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

The Naagin 5 actress is winning hearts of her fans in a stylish high neck vest style top with denims

Vest style top

Divyanka Tripathi's Travel Diaries

TV Actress acing short hair

Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

The actress looks gorgeous as she paired a frill design and off shoulder crop with denim jeans

Frill crop top

Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Give a twist to the typical saree look with a Victorian style and frill design blouse paired with monochrome saree

Designer blouse and printed saree

Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

The Sherdil Shergill actress has the perfect date night look as she wears white striped co-ords with a charms necklace

Stylish co-ords

Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

The actress is acing the ethnic look with a designer blouse and pleated style saree

Pleats saree

Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

The actress looks fashionable and chic in a delicate embroidery work short dress

Embroidery work

Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi Chandna looks flawlessly mesmerising as she wore a strappy floor-length gown with a designer dupatta

Indo western fusion

Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

The actress looks stunning in a shiny satin short dress with a shiny jacket and beige heels

Gorgeous in satin

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here