Surbhi Chandna’s love for white outfits
Arushi Srivastava
FASHION
JAN 21, 2023
Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
The actress looks simply amazing in a crochet bralette and white pants along with choker necklace
Beachy look
Image Source- Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
The Naagin 5 actress is winning hearts of her fans in a stylish high neck vest style top with denims
Vest style top
Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
The actress looks gorgeous as she paired a frill design and off shoulder crop with denim jeans
Frill crop top
Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Give a twist to the typical saree look with a Victorian style and frill design blouse paired with monochrome saree
Designer blouse and printed saree
Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
The Sherdil Shergill actress has the perfect date night look as she wears white striped co-ords with a charms necklace
Stylish co-ords
Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
The actress is acing the ethnic look with a designer blouse and pleated style saree
Pleats saree
Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
The actress looks fashionable and chic in a delicate embroidery work short dress
Embroidery work
Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Surbhi Chandna looks flawlessly mesmerising as she wore a strappy floor-length gown with a designer dupatta
Indo western fusion
Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
The actress looks stunning in a shiny satin short dress with a shiny jacket and beige heels
Gorgeous in satin
