Surbhi Chandna’s modish looks

Arushi Srivastava

Fashion

mar 06, 2023

Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Flaunt your toned abs like Surbhi Chandna with flared crop top and blue denims

Stylish in crop top

Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Get the best of summer fashion with strappy top and distressed denim shorts

Stunning in Denim 

Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi Chandna has opted for a modish look with a blue shirt and floral slit gown

Glam in blue

Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Ace your date look with a floral off-shoulder fitted dress and transparent heels

Stunning in florals 

Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

The Naagin 5 actress has sported a smart look with a yellow floral pantsuit look

Fabulous in pantsuit 

Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Impress everyone with your chic look like Surbhi Chandna in multicolor top and high waist denims

Color splash

Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Look simply adorable with a short dress and oversize denim jacket for your day out with friends

Fashionable in orange

Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Be the life of the party in a fitted shimmery golden gown and golden heels

Elegant diva 

Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

The actress looks sizzling in a white crop and trousers which is perfect for beach look

Boho vibes

