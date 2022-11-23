Surbhi Chandna's
Modish saree looks
pinkvilla
Pramila Mandal
NOV 23, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
“Making Stripes my Staple,” says Surbhi, and we are absolutely smitten with her gorgeous look
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Something extravagant like this saree is always a good choice! Surbhi’s black and white embellished six-yard adds a spark to her look
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Who would be able to take their eyes off her? Surbhi is truly a diva as she effortlessly pulls off her yellow plain saree
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Decked up in this colorful blingy saree, Surbhi manages to wow us with her amazing sartorial choice and confidence
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
The ethnic love but with a modern touch! Dressed in this pristine white saree, Surbhi is here to serve breathtaking looks like these
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Look at this pretty Nari slaying in a saree! Take cues from Surbhi on how to nail a six-yard stylishly, and you will never be disappointed
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Clad in this pink ruffle saree, Surbhi is the epitome of beauty as she strikes a pose in it
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
What a lovely choice, isn’t it? Surbhi aces her royal look as she dons a heavily sequined saree and a stylish blouse with it
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Slaying in this stylish striped saree, Surbhi is definitely raising the bars of fashion with her extravagant outfit choice
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Surbhi has her style game on point, and if you doubt us, then take a look at her nailing this zebra printed six yard
