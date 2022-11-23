Heading 3

Surbhi Chandna's
 Modish saree looks

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

NOV 23, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

“Making Stripes my Staple,” says Surbhi, and we are absolutely smitten with her gorgeous look 

Beaming 

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Something extravagant like this saree is always a good choice! Surbhi’s black and white embellished six-yard adds a spark to her look

Style on point

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Who would be able to take their eyes off her? Surbhi is truly a diva as she effortlessly pulls off her yellow plain saree 

Sunshine Girl

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Decked up in this colorful blingy saree, Surbhi manages to wow us with her amazing sartorial choice and confidence

Bling Queen

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

The ethnic love but with a modern touch! Dressed in this pristine white saree, Surbhi is here to serve breathtaking looks like these 

Stunner

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Look at this pretty Nari slaying in a saree! Take cues from Surbhi on how to nail a six-yard stylishly, and you will never be disappointed

Exudes sass

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Clad in this pink ruffle saree, Surbhi is the epitome of beauty as she strikes a pose in it

Sartorial delight

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

What a lovely choice, isn’t it? Surbhi aces her royal look as she dons a heavily sequined saree and a stylish blouse with it 

Dreamy

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Slaying in this stylish striped saree, Surbhi is definitely raising the bars of fashion with her extravagant outfit choice

Incredibly slaying 

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi has her style game on point, and if you doubt us, then take a look at her nailing this zebra printed six yard 

Dazzling

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here