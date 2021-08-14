Surbhi Chandna's most memorable looks
AUGUST 14, 2021
This floral print is hard to miss! Surbhi looks pretty in a pink flowy dress with puffy sleeves
Yet again, in a floral number! The diva looks glamorous in a ruffled sleeves top paired with shiny floral bottoms
This is simply a treat to our eyes! The pop of cheerful colours on the tie-dye co-ord set is delightful. She completes her look with striking danglers and matching sliders
The ‘Ishqbaaaz’ actress looks alluring in Seema Khan’s tie-dye Kaftan dress decked with white tassels. She amps up her look with multiple dainty gold pendants
This halter neckline adds a hint of sexiness to the pink jumpsuit. Striking a great balance between comfort and glam, the diva accessorizes her look with chunky earrings
The beauty looks effortlessly chic in a ruffled crop top teamed with distressed denims and suede boots
The actress stunned us in a velvety one-shoulder emerald green jumpsuit paired with beige block heels
Co-ord sets are the trend that won't end! The colourful lines running on this pastel blazer and shorts are simply adorable. The actress styled her look with nude heels and hoop earrings
This one is from her vacation wardrobe. The diva soars the temperature high in this black swimsuit
Well, we are amazed by this saree style! Surbhi draped this quirky pink saree in a unique way. She finished off her look with a silver choker and simple make-up
For more updates on Surbhi Chandna and fashion, follow Pinkvilla