Surbhi Chandna's most memorable looks

AUGUST 14, 2021

This floral print is hard to miss! Surbhi looks pretty in a pink flowy dress with puffy sleeves

Yet again, in a floral number! The diva looks glamorous in a ruffled sleeves top paired with shiny floral bottoms

This is simply a treat to our eyes! The pop of cheerful colours on the tie-dye co-ord set is delightful. She completes her look with striking danglers and matching sliders

The ‘Ishqbaaaz’ actress looks alluring in Seema Khan’s tie-dye Kaftan dress decked with white tassels. She amps up her look with multiple dainty gold pendants

This halter neckline adds a hint of sexiness to the pink jumpsuit. Striking a great balance between comfort and glam, the diva accessorizes her look with chunky earrings

The beauty looks effortlessly chic in a ruffled crop top teamed with distressed denims and suede boots

The actress stunned us in a velvety one-shoulder emerald green jumpsuit paired with beige block heels

Co-ord sets are the trend that won't end! The colourful lines running on this pastel blazer and shorts are simply adorable. The actress styled her look with nude heels and hoop earrings

This one is from her vacation wardrobe. The diva soars the temperature high in this black swimsuit

Well, we are amazed by this saree style! Surbhi draped this quirky pink saree in a unique way. She finished off her look with a silver choker and simple make-up

