Surbhi Chandna's
off shoulder look

Arushi Srivastava

DEC 30, 2022

FASHION

Image source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

The Naagin 5 actress looks stylish in a print off shoulder top paired with shorts

Beachy co-ords 

Image source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Sherdil Shergill actress looks like a dream in this beautiful floral print off shoulder sharara

Floral sharara 

Image source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Check out the coffee coloured bodycon dress sported by Ishqbaaaz fame

Coffeeholic 

Image source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

The actress has got the right expressions looks stunning in this off shoulder outfit

Naagin look 

Image source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi Chandna is ready for a day out with bae in a beige crop top and denims

Stylish Crop top 

Image source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

The actress looks simple yet chic in a pink crop top and denim

Felt cute 

Image source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

The actress donned the perfect street style look in this leather crop top and plain denim

Leather babe 

Image source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Opt for a blingy affair for upcoming NYE celebration with a shimmery off shoulder gathered dress

Shimmery party dress 

Image source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Make a statement with your simple saree look by wearing an off shoulder blouse with it

Saree love

Image source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Flaunt your lehenga with an off shoulder blouse and flared dupatta for next wedding festivities

Adorable barbie

