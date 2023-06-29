pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUne 29, 2023
Surbhi Chandna’s smashing style
Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram
The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah debutante is looking like a breath of fresh air in this mustard-yellow Anarkali
Yellow glow
The Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi…Meri Bhabhi fame looks gorgeous in this fuschia pink crop top and grey sweatpants
Cool casuals
Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram
Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram
The Qubool Hai actress is oozing warmth and comfort in this cream sweatshirt. Subtle makeup and big hoops are notable
Sweatshirt swag
Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram
Saree sizzle
The Bobby Jasoos diva is raising the temperature in this monochromatic saree look. Wavy hair and on-point accessories complete her look
Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram
The Ishqbaaz protagonist looks dazzling in this black-and-white strapless top paired with black shorts. The red hairband and golden shoes are eye-catching
Black & white
Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram
Chandna has captured the attention of her fans in this blue shirt teamed up with a yellow floral skirt. The stack of bracelets is the highlight
Floral fetish
Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram
The Naagin 5 star looks tantalizing in this bright pink gown. A messy bun and diamond earrings enhance her look
Pop of pink
Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram
The Sanjivani artist has put the heat to shame in this all-gold ensemble. The bronze makeup adds to the oomph factor
Golden glam
Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram
The Hunarbaaz host is oozing regal vibes in this blue-green checkered saree paired with a bronze-gold blouse. Sleek hair and simple makeup elevate her look
Checkered charm
Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram
The Sherdil Shergill enchantress is oozing boss babe vibes in this bright yellow pantsuit. A messy ponytail and a white bralette are noteworthy
Boss babe
