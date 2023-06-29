Heading 3

Surbhi Chandna’s smashing style 

Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram 

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah debutante is looking like a breath of fresh air in this mustard-yellow Anarkali 

 Yellow glow 


The Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi…Meri Bhabhi fame looks gorgeous in this fuschia pink crop top and grey sweatpants 

Cool casuals 

Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram 

Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram 

The Qubool Hai actress is oozing warmth and comfort in this cream sweatshirt. Subtle makeup and big hoops are notable 

Sweatshirt swag 

Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram 

 Saree sizzle 

The Bobby Jasoos diva is raising the temperature in this monochromatic saree look. Wavy hair and on-point accessories complete her look 

Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram 

The Ishqbaaz protagonist looks dazzling in this black-and-white strapless top paired with black shorts. The red hairband and golden shoes are eye-catching 

Black & white 

Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram 

Chandna has captured the attention of her fans in this blue shirt teamed up with a yellow floral skirt. The stack of bracelets is the highlight 

 Floral fetish 

Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram 

The Naagin 5 star looks tantalizing in this bright pink gown. A messy bun and diamond earrings enhance her look 

 Pop of pink 

Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram 

The Sanjivani artist has put the heat to shame in this all-gold ensemble. The bronze makeup adds to the oomph factor 

Golden glam 

Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram 

The Hunarbaaz host is oozing regal vibes in this blue-green checkered saree paired with a bronze-gold blouse. Sleek hair and simple makeup elevate her look 

Checkered charm 

Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram 

The Sherdil Shergill enchantress is oozing boss babe vibes in this bright yellow pantsuit. A messy ponytail and a white bralette are noteworthy

 Boss babe 

