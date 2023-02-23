Heading 3

Surbhi Chandna’s summer ready looks

Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi Chandna is a powerhouse of energy in this yellow crop top and denim pants

Blissful in yellow

Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

The Sherdil Shergill star is setting fashion trends with vest top and boyfriend jeans paired with a printed shrug

Stylish in vest top

Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

The Naagin 5 star has drawn her fans crazy in an off shoulder corset top and jeans

Corset top

Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi Chandna seems to be in a mood to relax and unwind as she is seen lying at a beach in a short kaftan style dress

Kaftan style dress

Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Rock the neon look with a checker crop and denim shorts paired with neon yellow heels

Neon babe

Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Get the cute and chic look like Surbhi Chandna wearing a pink strappy top and blue shorts

Chic in shorts

Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi has all eyes on her as she posed in style wearing a lace black top with denim mini skirt

Stunner in mini skirt

Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

The actress is slaying the co-ord trend with her striped top and skirt co-ords set

co-ord fashion

Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Party like a star in the gorgeous off shoulder shimmery wrap dress

Sizzling in silver

