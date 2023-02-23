Surbhi Chandna’s summer ready looks
FEB 23, 2023
Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Surbhi Chandna is a powerhouse of energy in this yellow crop top and denim pants
Blissful in yellow
Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
The Sherdil Shergill star is setting fashion trends with vest top and boyfriend jeans paired with a printed shrug
Stylish in vest top
Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
The Naagin 5 star has drawn her fans crazy in an off shoulder corset top and jeans
Corset top
Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Surbhi Chandna seems to be in a mood to relax and unwind as she is seen lying at a beach in a short kaftan style dress
Kaftan style dress
Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Rock the neon look with a checker crop and denim shorts paired with neon yellow heels
Neon babe
Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Get the cute and chic look like Surbhi Chandna wearing a pink strappy top and blue shorts
Chic in shorts
Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Surbhi has all eyes on her as she posed in style wearing a lace black top with denim mini skirt
Stunner in mini skirt
Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
The actress is slaying the co-ord trend with her striped top and skirt co-ords set
co-ord fashion
Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Party like a star in the gorgeous off shoulder shimmery wrap dress
Sizzling in silver
