MARCH 01, 2024
Surbhi Chandna’s wardrobe decoded
Image source- Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram
Surbhi aced this magenta velvet suit look paired with juttis and earrings
#1
Image source- Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram
Surbhi looked gorgeous in this pastel ensemble which gave her a breezy yet elegant look
#2
Image source- Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram
Surbhi oozes grace and elegance in this navy blue traditional attire which consists of an embellished blouse, plain blue skirt and a long jacket
#3
Image source- Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram
Surbhi’s blissful lemon green saree paired with a green emerald necklace earrings and gajra bun hairstyle
#4
Image source- Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram
Surbhi’s blingy silver slit dress is a perfect party outfit
#5
Image source- Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram
#6
Surbhi serves boss lady vibes in this black pantsuit, showcasing elegance and charm
Image source- Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram
Surbhi looks casual yet classy in all-white. She added a pop of colour to her outfit with tangerine heels
#7
Image source- Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram
If you’re searching for a perfect Haldi outfit, here is Surbhi’s yellow Anarkali look
#8
Image source- Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram
Surbhi looks great in a vest top paired with denim and a yellow unbuttoned shirt to complete the look.
#9
Image source- Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram
Surbhi is a sight to behold in this black saree, complemented with green emerald earrings and black bangles
#10
