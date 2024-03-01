Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

MARCH 01, 2024

Surbhi Chandna’s wardrobe decoded

Image source- Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram 

Surbhi aced this magenta velvet suit look paired with juttis and earrings

#1

Image source- Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram 

Surbhi looked gorgeous in this pastel ensemble which gave her a breezy yet elegant look

#2

Image source- Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram 

Surbhi oozes grace and elegance in this navy blue traditional attire which consists of an embellished blouse, plain blue skirt and a long jacket

#3

Image source- Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram 

Surbhi’s blissful lemon green saree paired with a green emerald necklace earrings and gajra bun hairstyle

#4

Image source- Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram 

Surbhi’s blingy silver slit dress is a perfect party outfit

#5

Image source- Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram 

#6

Surbhi serves boss lady vibes in this black pantsuit, showcasing elegance and charm

Image source- Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram 

Surbhi looks casual yet classy in all-white. She added a pop of colour to her outfit with tangerine heels

#7

Image source- Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram 

If you’re searching for a perfect Haldi outfit, here is Surbhi’s yellow Anarkali look 

#8

Image source- Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram 

Surbhi looks great in a vest top paired with denim and a yellow unbuttoned shirt to complete the look.

#9

Image source- Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram 

Surbhi is a sight to behold in this black saree, complemented with green emerald earrings and black bangles

#10

