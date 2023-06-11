pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 11, 2023
Surbhi Jyoti’s beach looks
Image : Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram
Finding sea shells on a beach can be quite interesting! But Surbhi Jyoti’s cowrie shells outfit and accessories are exquisite
The cowrie shell twist
Image : Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram
Pop of pink
Who does not love a pop of pink? The Qubool Hai actress is looking refreshing in the bright pink fit, flaunting her tan
Image : Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram
Blazing Diva
Summers and black? It is not very conventional. But the Naagin 3 fame is known for rocking unorthodox roles and looks
Image : Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram
The Ishqbaaz actress is oozing comfort and warmth while lazing on a couch adoring this simple ensemble
Comfy style
Image : Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram
Jyoti is looking ethereal in this turquoise jumpsuit! No accessories and open hair are amping up her look
The oomph factor
Image : Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram
The Tanhaiyaan fame is enjoying her alone time in a pastel monokini which features cuts at the waist
Pastel monokini
Image : Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram
Glam bikini
Beaches and bikinis are inevitable, right?
The Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai protagonist is hitting beach fashion hard with this floral bikini look
Image : Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram
Walking barefoot along the seashore and letting the waves touch your feet is an absolute pleasure! Surbhi Jyoti is soaking
up this pleasure in a beige outfit
Beige and barefoot
Image : Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram
The Qubool Hai 2.0 actress looks stunning in this all-yellow ensemble basking in the glow and the warmth of sunlight
The yellow glow
Image : Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram
Surbhi Jyoti is making the most of her beach vacation in a backless, white sundress
Backless bliss
