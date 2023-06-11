Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Fashion

JUNE 11, 2023

Surbhi Jyoti’s beach looks

Image : Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram

Finding sea shells on a beach can be quite interesting! But Surbhi Jyoti’s cowrie shells outfit and accessories are exquisite

The cowrie shell twist

Image : Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram

Pop of pink

Who does not love a pop of pink? The Qubool Hai actress is looking refreshing in the bright pink fit, flaunting her tan

Image : Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram

Blazing Diva

Summers and black? It is not very conventional. But the Naagin 3 fame is known for rocking unorthodox roles and looks

Image : Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram

The Ishqbaaz actress is oozing comfort and warmth while lazing on a couch adoring this simple ensemble

Comfy style

Image : Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram

Jyoti is looking ethereal in this turquoise jumpsuit! No accessories and open hair are amping up her look

The oomph factor

Image : Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram

The Tanhaiyaan fame is enjoying her alone time in a pastel monokini which features cuts at the waist

Pastel monokini

Image : Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram

Glam bikini

Beaches and bikinis are inevitable, right?
The Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai protagonist is hitting beach fashion hard with this floral bikini look

Image : Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram

Walking barefoot along the seashore and letting the waves touch your feet is an absolute pleasure! Surbhi Jyoti is soaking
up this pleasure in a beige outfit

Beige and barefoot

Image : Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram

The Qubool Hai 2.0 actress looks stunning in this all-yellow ensemble basking in the glow and the warmth of sunlight

The yellow glow

Image : Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti is making the most of her beach vacation in a backless, white sundress

Backless bliss

