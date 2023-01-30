Heading 3

Surbhi Jyoti’s vogue winter closet

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

FASHION

JAN 30, 2023

Image Source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti flaunted her svelte figure in the sweatshirt style dress and leather pants with knee length red boots

Sweatdress and leather pants 

Image Source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

Surbhi strikes a pose in multi color sweater with blue denims and brown long coat

Brown long coat 

Image Source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

The actress shells out major diva vibes in grey loose fit sweater with leather black shirt and black laced boots

Leather skirt 

Image Source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti opted for a subtle look for which she wore a white pullover with a black skirt and a grey overcoat

Turtle neck sweater and skirt 

Image Source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti looks like a dream in black pullover and white midi skirt paired with a brown overcoat

Gorgeous in white skirt

Image Source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

The actress looks adorable in a long white puffer jacket with blue skinny denims and white boots

Cute in puffy jacket 

Image Source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti’s fashion game is on point as she paired white sweater dress with blue denims and brown furry overcoat and a muffler

Muffler with furry jacket

Video Source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

The actress looks fashionable as she paired a grey overcoat with grey muffler and black woollen cap

Enjoying snow in grey overcoat

Image Source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

The actress seems to be in a chill mood as she wore a long sweater style dress with black boots and a woollen cap

Dress style sweater 

