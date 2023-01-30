Surbhi Jyoti’s vogue winter closet
Image Source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
Surbhi Jyoti flaunted her svelte figure in the sweatshirt style dress and leather pants with knee length red boots
Sweatdress and leather pants
Image Source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
Surbhi strikes a pose in multi color sweater with blue denims and brown long coat
Brown long coat
Image Source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
The actress shells out major diva vibes in grey loose fit sweater with leather black shirt and black laced boots
Leather skirt
Image Source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
Surbhi Jyoti opted for a subtle look for which she wore a white pullover with a black skirt and a grey overcoat
Turtle neck sweater and skirt
Image Source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
Surbhi Jyoti looks like a dream in black pullover and white midi skirt paired with a brown overcoat
Gorgeous in white skirt
Image Source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
The actress looks adorable in a long white puffer jacket with blue skinny denims and white boots
Cute in puffy jacket
Image Source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
Surbhi Jyoti’s fashion game is on point as she paired white sweater dress with blue denims and brown furry overcoat and a muffler
Muffler with furry jacket
Video Source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
The actress looks fashionable as she paired a grey overcoat with grey muffler and black woollen cap
Enjoying snow in grey overcoat
Image Source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
The actress seems to be in a chill mood as she wore a long sweater style dress with black boots and a woollen cap
Dress style sweater
