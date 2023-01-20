Heading 3

Surbhi to Jannat:
Actresses in red dress

JAN 20, 2023

Image Source- Nia Sharma Instagram

The actress has worn a chic red bodycon short dress which she paired with white sneakers

Nia Sharma

Image Source- Parth Samthaan Instagram

The actress has sported a royal look with an off-shoulder bright red floor-length dress with a high slit

Palak Tiwari

Video Source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Get a stylish airport look like Rubina Dilaik in this turtle neck dress with a slit

Rubina Dilaik

Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress looks adorable in a frill dress

Shivangi Joshi

Image Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant looks stunning in this tomato red figure-hugging dress

Jannat Zubair

Image Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The actress' retro look is winning hearts

Ankita Lokhande

Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi Chandna is a diva in this cut-out dress

Surbhi Chandna

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

The halter neck satin dress is accentuating Shraddha Arya's curves

Shraddha Arya

Image Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

The Bigg Boss 14 fame looks sizzling in a shiny halter neck and high slit dress with wavy hair

Jasmin Bhasin

