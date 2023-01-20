Surbhi to Jannat:
Actresses in red dress
Image Source- Nia Sharma Instagram
The actress has worn a chic red bodycon short dress which she paired with white sneakers
Nia Sharma
Image Source- Parth Samthaan Instagram
The actress has sported a royal look with an off-shoulder bright red floor-length dress with a high slit
Palak Tiwari
Video Source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Get a stylish airport look like Rubina Dilaik in this turtle neck dress with a slit
Rubina Dilaik
Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress looks adorable in a frill dress
Shivangi Joshi
Image Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant looks stunning in this tomato red figure-hugging dress
Jannat Zubair
Image Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The actress' retro look is winning hearts
Ankita Lokhande
Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Surbhi Chandna is a diva in this cut-out dress
Surbhi Chandna
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
The halter neck satin dress is accentuating Shraddha Arya's curves
Shraddha Arya
Image Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The Bigg Boss 14 fame looks sizzling in a shiny halter neck and high slit dress with wavy hair
Jasmin Bhasin
