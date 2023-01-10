Sushmita Sen’s
best statement outfits
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
JAN 10, 2023
FASHION
Image: Pinkvilla
She looks cool in all black outfit with a tan colour cross bag
Black
Image: Pinkvilla
She has styled her ripped denim jeans with a plain blue shirt
Denim love
Kareena-Karisma beachwear goals
Nora Fatehi’s
hot outfits
Image: Pinkvilla
She looks stylish in fusion way of saree
Saree
Image: Pinkvilla
She looks cool in a black colour wrap dress
Wrap dress
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
She is winning our hearts in a simple blue colour stripped saree
Simplicity
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
The actress shows her toned figure in a white colour kaftan
Kaftan
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
She is sitting on a cruise wearing a beige colour co-ords
Casual
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
She is looking uber cool in a black colour long jacket
Long jacket
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
The actress believes in comfort when comes to dressing. And this picture is proof
Comfort
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.