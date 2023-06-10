Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JUNE 10, 2023

Swara Bhasker’s ethnic style 

Image: Swara Bhasker’s Instagram account 

Swara Bhasker is looking like a breath of fresh air in this green lehenga choli 

Green grace 


Anarkalis are a must-have in every woman’s closet and Swara decked up in this orange Anarkali is a treat to the eyes 

 Outstanding orange 

Image: Swara Bhasker’s Instagram account 

Image: Swara Bhasker’s Instagram account 

The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress has caught the attention of her fans in this pastel lavender saree

Lucious lavender 

Image: Swara Bhasker’s Instagram account 

Cozy Kaftan 

Trust the Guzaarish fame to rock challenging roles and pull off crazy outfits! She looks stunning in this printed kaftan and her messy hair look 

Image: Swara Bhasker’s Instagram account 

Leheriya is one of the traditional prints but Listen…Amaya fame has given a modern twist to it

Luxurious Leheriya 

Image: Swara Bhasker’s Instagram account 

The Raanjhanaa diva has added a personal touch to the simple salwar kameez by teaming it up with a floral blazer 

Sizzling Salwar 

Image: Swara Bhasker’s Instagram account 

The Sabki Band Bajegi protagonist is looking like a goofball of warmth and positivity in this yellow saree. Her on-point accessorizing elevates the look

Sunshine yellow 

Image: Swara Bhasker’s Instagram account 

Florals and pastels are a match made in heaven! The Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai diva is oozing angelic vibes in this white lehenga with floral detailing 

Pastel print 

Image: Swara Bhasker’s Instagram account 

Who can say no to a classic Banarasi print? The It’s Not That Simple fame has kept it simple by wearing a Banarasi lehenga choli. The contrast of the dupatta sizzles the look 

Blushing Banarasi 

Image: Swara Bhasker’s Instagram account 

The Veere di Wedding actress looks all set to rock any occasion with this moonlight saree paired with a red, long floral blazer 

 Royal red 

