pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 10, 2023
Swara Bhasker’s ethnic style
Image: Swara Bhasker’s Instagram account
Swara Bhasker is looking like a breath of fresh air in this green lehenga choli
Green grace
Anarkalis are a must-have in every woman’s closet and Swara decked up in this orange Anarkali is a treat to the eyes
Outstanding orange
Image: Swara Bhasker’s Instagram account
Image: Swara Bhasker’s Instagram account
The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress has caught the attention of her fans in this pastel lavender saree
Lucious lavender
Image: Swara Bhasker’s Instagram account
Cozy Kaftan
Trust the Guzaarish fame to rock challenging roles and pull off crazy outfits! She looks stunning in this printed kaftan and her messy hair look
Image: Swara Bhasker’s Instagram account
Leheriya is one of the traditional prints but Listen…Amaya fame has given a modern twist to it
Luxurious Leheriya
Image: Swara Bhasker’s Instagram account
The Raanjhanaa diva has added a personal touch to the simple salwar kameez by teaming it up with a floral blazer
Sizzling Salwar
Image: Swara Bhasker’s Instagram account
The Sabki Band Bajegi protagonist is looking like a goofball of warmth and positivity in this yellow saree. Her on-point accessorizing elevates the look
Sunshine yellow
Image: Swara Bhasker’s Instagram account
Florals and pastels are a match made in heaven! The Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai diva is oozing angelic vibes in this white lehenga with floral detailing
Pastel print
Image: Swara Bhasker’s Instagram account
Who can say no to a classic Banarasi print? The It’s Not That Simple fame has kept it simple by wearing a Banarasi lehenga choli. The contrast of the dupatta sizzles the look
Blushing Banarasi
Image: Swara Bhasker’s Instagram account
The Veere di Wedding actress looks all set to rock any occasion with this moonlight saree paired with a red, long floral blazer
Royal red
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.