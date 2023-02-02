Heading 3

Sydney Sweeney’s Best Looks

Arpita Sarkar

FEB 02, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Strapless Gown

Sydney Sweeney knows how to rock the red carpet and she does so by wearing this princess like strapless white gown

Image: Getty Images

Silver Floral

Sydney Sweeney hit the red carpet in style as she donned this shimmering silver floral gown

Image: Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney gave out a classic yet gorgeous look wearing a black gown adorned with a satin bow

Venice Film Festival

Image: Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney looks spectacular in this aqua mini dress

Bodycon Dress

Image: Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney looks incredibly beautiful in this black dress with tiered ruffles and decorative neck accessory

Black Dress

Image: Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney looks like an angel as she wore this blush pink gown adorned with designed roses around the sleeves

Royal With Rose

Image: Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney looks party ready in this yellow mini skirt with a matching turtleneck sweater along with lace-up heels

Party Ready

Image: Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney looks beyond beautiful in this black mini dress along with a white bow ensemble

Black & White

Image: Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney looks stunning as she donned this tri-colour tulle dress

Tri-Colour Dress

