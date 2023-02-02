Sydney Sweeney’s Best Looks
Arpita Sarkar
FEB 02, 2023
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Strapless Gown
Sydney Sweeney knows how to rock the red carpet and she does so by wearing this princess like strapless white gown
Image: Getty Images
Silver Floral
Sydney Sweeney hit the red carpet in style as she donned this shimmering silver floral gown
Image: Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney gave out a classic yet gorgeous look wearing a black gown adorned with a satin bow
Venice Film Festival
Image: Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney looks spectacular in this aqua mini dress
Bodycon Dress
Image: Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney looks incredibly beautiful in this black dress with tiered ruffles and decorative neck accessory
Black Dress
Image: Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney looks like an angel as she wore this blush pink gown adorned with designed roses around the sleeves
Royal With Rose
Image: Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney looks party ready in this yellow mini skirt with a matching turtleneck sweater along with lace-up heels
Party Ready
Image: Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney looks beyond beautiful in this black mini dress along with a white bow ensemble
Black & White
Image: Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney looks stunning as she donned this tri-colour tulle dress
Tri-Colour Dress
