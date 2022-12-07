Heading 3

 T-shirt inspired from Virat’s closet

Akriti
Anand

DEC 7, 2022

FASHION

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

Multi-colour

The cricketer is wearing a multi colour polo style t-shirt

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

He is smiling as he poses for the camera wearing a simple grey colour tee

Grey

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

He is looking handsome in a black colour sweatshirt

Sweatshirt

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

He is seen sweating out in a black tee and trousers

Athleisure

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

Virat loves to dress in casual wear more than in formal

Casual

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

The cricketer is wearing a brown colour tee and lying down on the ground

Brown

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

He is playing with a cat during a practice session

Play time

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

Virat is traveling and wearing a comfortable tee

White

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

Virat prefers to exercise in a round-neck tee

Fuel up

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

Virat’s tee also has graphics print which he often wears

Graphics

