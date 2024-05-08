Heading 3
pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
MAY 08, 2024
Taaha Shah Badushha’s Striking Style File
Image source: Instagram@taahashah
Photography: Instagram@raneadhyayan
Taha looked handsome and royal in this Indian ensemble; the star apparel was a long white traditional jacket that stole the show
#1
The Heeramandi actor opted for a classic black formal attire and added a twist of color with a vibrantly green hued jacket and aced it perfectly
#2
Image source: Instagram@taahashah
Photography: Instagram@raneadhyayan
The trending actor looked divine in this white mirrored traditional ensemble; perfect for traditional affairs
#3
Image source: Instagram@taahashah
Photography: Instagram@raneadhyayan
The Taj: Divided By Blood actor's love for traditional attires seems to be unparalleled
#4
Image source: Instagram@taahashah
Badushha’s tuxedo looked suave; his blazer was extremely embellished that upgraded his look immaculately
#5
Image source: Instagram@taahashah
Photography: Instagram@raneadhyayan
The model turned actor sported a vibrant yellow ensemble that emitted summer-y vibes
#6
Image source: Instagram@taahashah
Photography: Instagram@raneadhyayan
#7
Taaha’s denim look is surely winning hearts over! He opted for a striped look that was a supercool ensemble
Image source: Instagram@taahashah
Photography: Instagram@raneadhyayan
He looked super sophisticated in this terracotta-hued formal attire and accessorized his look with uber-cool shades
#8
Image source: Instagram@taahashah
Photography: Instagram@raneadhyayan
We see very few men opting for sheer ensembles but Taaha aced this shimmery sheer pick impeccably
#9
Image source: Instagram@taahashah
Photography: Instagram@raneadhyayan
A lavender mirrored kurta set is the perfect attire for men’s traditional wear
#10
Image source: Instagram@taahashah
Photography: Instagram@raneadhyayan
