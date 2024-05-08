Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

MAY 08, 2024

Taaha Shah Badushha’s Striking Style File 

Image source: Instagram@taahashah
Photography: Instagram@raneadhyayan

Taha looked handsome and royal in this Indian ensemble; the star apparel was a long white traditional jacket that stole the show

#1

The Heeramandi actor opted for a classic black formal attire and added a twist of color with a vibrantly green hued jacket and aced it perfectly

#2

Image source: Instagram@taahashah 
Photography: Instagram@raneadhyayan

The trending actor looked divine in this white mirrored traditional ensemble; perfect for traditional affairs

#3

Image source: Instagram@taahashah
Photography: Instagram@raneadhyayan

The Taj: Divided By Blood actor's love for traditional attires seems to be unparalleled

#4

Image source: Instagram@taahashah 

Badushha’s tuxedo looked suave; his blazer was extremely embellished that upgraded his look immaculately

#5

Image source: Instagram@taahashah 
Photography: Instagram@raneadhyayan

The model turned actor sported a vibrant yellow ensemble that emitted summer-y vibes 

#6

Image source: Instagram@taahashah 
Photography: Instagram@raneadhyayan

#7

Taaha’s denim look is surely winning hearts over! He opted for a striped look that was a supercool ensemble

Image source: Instagram@taahashah 
Photography: Instagram@raneadhyayan

He looked super sophisticated in this terracotta-hued formal attire and accessorized his look with uber-cool shades

#8

Image source: Instagram@taahashah 
Photography: Instagram@raneadhyayan

We see very few men opting for sheer ensembles but Taaha aced this shimmery sheer pick impeccably

#9

Image source: Instagram@taahashah 
Photography: Instagram@raneadhyayan

A lavender mirrored kurta set is the perfect attire for men’s traditional wear 

#10

Image source: Instagram@taahashah 
Photography: Instagram@raneadhyayan

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here