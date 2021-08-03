Taapsee Pannu
is a fan of sarees! August 03, 2021
Turning the streets of Saint Petersburg into her runway, Taapsee Pannu has shown that there’s never a wrong place or time to wear a saree!
Taapsee’s saree looks are all about beauty, elegance and grace. She prefers to keep her desi avatar as minimal as possible
Some of her looks are reminiscent of the rich Indian culture. And to epitomise her love for handlooms, she picked out a handwoven creation by Gaurang Shah
In a delicate off-white saree and a western-style blouse, Taapsee has smartly blended two different cultures together
The ‘Thappad’ actress seems to personify elegance in a six-yard classic creation with a pulled-back hairdo
Once in a while, she likes to bring some quirk into her wardrobe by opting for abstract prints and funky colours
For the red carpet events, Taapsee loves to glamourise things in a heavily sequined saree and a modish blouse
And for awards shows, she likes to dress up in an elegant pink Raw Mango saree
Taapsee is also a fan of experimental looks. Case in point, this metallic saree styled with a peplum-style blouse is a strong statement in itself
Her eccentric way of draping bright coloured sarees shows that she likes to experiment with things for a fresh look
