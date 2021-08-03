Taapsee Pannu

is a fan of sarees!

August 03, 2021

Turning the streets of Saint Petersburg into her runway, Taapsee Pannu has shown that there’s never a wrong place or time to wear a saree!

Taapsee’s saree looks are all about beauty, elegance and grace. She prefers to keep her desi avatar as minimal as possible

Some of her looks are reminiscent of the rich Indian culture. And to epitomise her love for handlooms, she picked out a handwoven creation by Gaurang Shah

In a delicate off-white saree and a western-style blouse, Taapsee has smartly blended two different cultures together

The ‘Thappad’ actress seems to personify elegance in a six-yard classic creation with a pulled-back hairdo

Once in a while, she likes to bring some quirk into her wardrobe by opting for abstract prints and funky colours

For the red carpet events, Taapsee loves to glamourise things in a heavily sequined saree and a modish blouse

And for awards shows, she likes to dress up in an elegant pink Raw Mango saree

Taapsee is also a fan of experimental looks. Case in point, this metallic saree styled with a peplum-style blouse is a strong statement in itself

Her eccentric way of draping bright coloured sarees shows that she likes to experiment with things for a fresh look

