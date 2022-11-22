Heading 3

Taapsee Pannu
in Hues of Blues

Sakshi
Singh 

NOV 22, 2022

FASHION

Image: Tapsee Pannu on Instagram

When the Dobaaraa actress arrived, she certainly turned heads in this stunning white and blue printed saree by the label- Baise Gaba.

Gorgeous Blues

Image: Tapsee Pannu on Instagram

The actress pulls off the denim on corset look flawlessly, while her gorgeous curls only add more to the look.

The Denim Look 

Image: Tapsee Pannu on Instagram

The Shabaash Mithu actor wore a striped blue co-ord set from Refine by Rd's line, and completed the ensemble with a pair of white sneakers.

Sea Space

Image: Tapsee Pannu on Instagram

The actress looked sexy and appealing with a corset over a stunning blue top and a velvet skirt.

Dreaming in Blue

Image: Tapsee Pannu on Instagram

The actress opted for a dark blue shimmer dress with a thigh-high split and a pair of heels to complete her glam look.

Starlight 

Image: Tapsee Pannu on Instagram

The actress looked incredibly sensual in a shimmery, strappy dress paired with thigh-high boots and a brown jacket.

Diamond Blues

Image: Tapsee Pannu on Instagram

When the actor sported a white saree and a beautiful blue blouse with a deep neckline, she looked amazing.

Prussian Blue

Image: Tapsee Pannu on Instagram

While riding on a scooter the actress wore a simple blue dress with a pair of white sneakers, keeping her look casual.

Bluetiful

Image: Tapsee Pannu on Instagram

Enjoying the sundown, she wore a simple blue laced short jumpsuit looking fresh and lovely.

Blue Down

Image: Tapsee Pannu on Instagram

The Looop Lapeta actress looked amazing while basking in the sun wearing a really gorgeous patterned saree with a polka-dot blouse.

Ethnic in Blue

