Taapsee shows off her beautiful curls in this black outfit
The diva rocks a traditional green saree from Gaurang
She rocks the casual vibe in these black joggers and t-shirt which she has paired with a bomber jacket
The actress looks cute in blue denim, white lace top and a colourful headband
The B-town beauty glows in this sequinned Falguni and Shane peacock saree
The Thappad actress stuns in a black gown from Tanieya Khanuja
She yet again nails the traditional look in this cream palazzo suit
The beauty looks like a million bucks in this butterfly inspired gown by Fouad Sankis
Taapsee stuns in this cream and red saree
She glows in this white one-shouldered dress
She puts her best fashion foot forward in this criss-cross necked gown by Zara Urmigar
The actress’ vacation looked on point in this red co-ord set
