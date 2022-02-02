Fashion

Rishika Shah

FEB 02, 2022

Taapsee Pannu’s most stylish looks

School Girl Style

Taapsee looked like a chic school girl dressed in a white shirt and an edgy skirt

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

She showed us how to do WFH dressing right in a brown halter-neck top and off-white trousers

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Halter Neck

Taapsee aced the ethnic look as she posed in a printed saree teamed with a spaghetti blouse

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Daring In Desi

She represented the Indian culture in London in a khadi saree teamed with a blue sweater blouse

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Desi In London

Taapsee looked like a disco ball in a sequined romper paired with a trench coat and thigh-high boots

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

All That Glitters

She rocked the gender neutral trend in a collared T-shirt and brown trousers

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Gender Neutral

Taapsee also represented the Indian culture in Russia as she walked the streets dressed in a printed cotton saree with sneakers

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Desi In Russia

Polka dots never go out of style and Taapsee proved just that dressed in a polka dot shirt and trousers

Video: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Polka Dots

She looked like an absolute boss lady dressed in an oversized black pantsuit

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Boss Lady

Get yourself a girl who can do both! Taapsee looked resplendent in a pink and purple sequined gown

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Princess Vibes

