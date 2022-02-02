Fashion
Rishika Shah
FEB 02, 2022
Taapsee Pannu’s most stylish looks
School Girl Style
Taapsee looked like a chic school girl dressed in a white shirt and an edgy skirt
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
She showed us how to do WFH dressing right in a brown halter-neck top and off-white trousers
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Halter Neck
Taapsee aced the ethnic look as she posed in a printed saree teamed with a spaghetti blouse
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Daring In Desi
She represented the Indian culture in London in a khadi saree teamed with a blue sweater blouse
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Desi In London
Taapsee looked like a disco ball in a sequined romper paired with a trench coat and thigh-high boots
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
All That Glitters
She rocked the gender neutral trend in a collared T-shirt and brown trousers
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Gender Neutral
Taapsee also represented the Indian culture in Russia as she walked the streets dressed in a printed cotton saree with sneakers
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Desi In Russia
Polka dots never go out of style and Taapsee proved just that dressed in a polka dot shirt and trousers
Video: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Polka Dots
She looked like an absolute boss lady dressed in an oversized black pantsuit
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Boss Lady
Get yourself a girl who can do both! Taapsee looked resplendent in a pink and purple sequined gown
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Princess Vibes
