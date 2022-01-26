Fashion

Taapsee Pannu’s style
 Diaries

Floral-fauna printed pantsuit

Taapsee Pannu is one of the few actresses in the industry who can truly pull off eccentric outfits with ease

Image: Devki Bhatt Instagram

She is at her best when she slips into a flowy silhouette like this multi-coloured printed bralette and sharara set with a matching cape.

Image: Devki Bhatt Instagram

Beachwear with an ethnic twist

Flirty floral dress

The actress knows how to dress to ensure all eyes are on her even in the simplest of attires like this floral parka dress

Image: Devki Bhatt Instagram

Royal blue trench coat

A solid colour trench coat is such a hit, though we feel it really never went out of style, proving us right Taapsee styled it white shirt and checkered pants

Image: Devki Bhatt Instagram

The actress looks like a dream in this ivory embellished saree with silver thread work, crystals and beads, paired with a puffy sleeve blouse.

Video: Pinkvilla

Vision in white

Metallic numbers aren't going anywhere, says the star as she slips into a silver blue saree teamed with a peplum top

Image: Pinkvilla

Shine-high

Edgy look

Move aside, basic black pantsuit and dial up the drama by donning a white one with a black corset top

Image: Pinkvilla

If your idea of party dressing is all about comfort, take a look at this golden-brown outfit consisting of a striped top and palazzos

Video: Pinkvilla

Party number

Can you feel the Victorian era vibes off this look? Taapsee opted for a pastel blue floral top with frill detailing and styled it with a matching palazzo

Image: Pinkvilla

Old-world charm

The actress opted for a pink bell sleeve crop top and paired it with flared blue denim

Image: Pinkvilla

Casual look

