Fashion
Joyce Joyson
AUTHOR
Jan 26, 2022
Taapsee Pannu’s style
Diaries
Heading 3
Floral-fauna printed pantsuit
Taapsee Pannu is one of the few actresses in the industry who can truly pull off eccentric outfits with ease
Image: Devki Bhatt Instagram
She is at her best when she slips into a flowy silhouette like this multi-coloured printed bralette and sharara set with a matching cape.
Image: Devki Bhatt Instagram
Beachwear with an ethnic twist
Flirty floral dress
The actress knows how to dress to ensure all eyes are on her even in the simplest of attires like this floral parka dress
Image: Devki Bhatt Instagram
Royal blue trench coat
A solid colour trench coat is such a hit, though we feel it really never went out of style, proving us right Taapsee styled it white shirt and checkered pants
Image: Devki Bhatt Instagram
The actress looks like a dream in this ivory embellished saree with silver thread work, crystals and beads, paired with a puffy sleeve blouse.
Video: Pinkvilla
Vision in white
Metallic numbers aren't going anywhere, says the star as she slips into a silver blue saree teamed with a peplum top
Image: Pinkvilla
Shine-high
Edgy look
Move aside, basic black pantsuit and dial up the drama by donning a white one with a black corset top
Image: Pinkvilla
If your idea of party dressing is all about comfort, take a look at this golden-brown outfit consisting of a striped top and palazzos
Video: Pinkvilla
Party number
Can you feel the Victorian era vibes off this look? Taapsee opted for a pastel blue floral top with frill detailing and styled it with a matching palazzo
Image: Pinkvilla
Old-world charm
The actress opted for a pink bell sleeve crop top and paired it with flared blue denim
Image: Pinkvilla
Casual look
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Stars who chose surrogacy for childbirth