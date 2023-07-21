pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JULY 21, 2023
Taapsee Pannu’s beautiful drapes
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
The Chashme Baddoor debutante is oozing angelic vibes in this white saree. Messy hair and subtle makeup complete her look
White whirl
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
The Baby actress is a sight to behold in this vibrant purple saree. The red bangles are the highlight
Purple punk
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Plush pink
The Saand Ki Aankh diva looks breathtaking in this pastel pink saree with a pink-silver blouse
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
The Pink protagonist has captured the attention of her fans in this white saree with floral prints and a matching blouse
Blue bliss
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
The Ghazi Attack artist looks captivating in this printed green saree with a red-gold blouse
Green grace
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
The Naam Shabana enchantress is hitting fashion hard in this pastel peach saree. Her long jacket is noteworthy
Neutral nuance
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
The Thappad heroine looks phenomenal enjoying the Christmas vibes in a cream and red saree
Cream crush
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
The Mission Mangal fame looks tantalizing in this white saree with leaf prints. Her emerald choker is eye-catching
Abstract allure
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
The Manmarziyaan actress is setting fashion goals in this simple off-white saree paired with a blue blouse and white sneakers
White & Blue
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
The Badla artist looks sizzling in this white saree. The blouse adds a nice pop of pink to the otherwise simple outfit
Pop of pink
