Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JULY 21, 2023

Taapsee Pannu’s beautiful drapes 

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram 

The Chashme Baddoor debutante is oozing angelic vibes in this white saree. Messy hair and subtle makeup complete her look

White whirl 

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram 

The Baby actress is a sight to behold in this vibrant purple saree. The red bangles are the highlight 

Purple punk 

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram 

Plush pink 

The Saand Ki Aankh diva looks breathtaking in this pastel pink saree with a pink-silver blouse 

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram 

The Pink protagonist has captured the attention of her fans in this white saree with floral prints and a matching blouse 

Blue bliss 

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram 

The Ghazi Attack artist looks captivating in this printed green saree with a red-gold blouse 

Green grace 

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram 

The Naam Shabana enchantress is hitting fashion hard in this pastel peach saree. Her long jacket is noteworthy

Neutral nuance 

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram 

The Thappad heroine looks phenomenal enjoying the Christmas vibes in a cream and red saree

Cream crush 

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram 

The Mission Mangal fame looks tantalizing in this white saree with leaf prints. Her emerald choker is eye-catching 

Abstract allure 

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram 

The Manmarziyaan actress is setting fashion goals in this simple off-white saree paired with a blue blouse and white sneakers 

White & Blue 

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram 

The Badla artist looks sizzling in this white saree. The blouse adds a nice pop of pink to the otherwise simple outfit 

Pop of pink 

