sept 16, 2021

Taapsee Pannu’s chic stylish looks

Taapsee Pannu’s style game can be defined as versatile, youthful and offbeat

She donned the Indian drape with chunky sneakers and cool sunnies in the streets of Russia proving her love for fusionfashion looks knows more bounds

While her signature curly hair can be credited for the perky look she owns, the diva’s fashion choices are equally fun and fab

She teamed her caramel brown pants with a grey plaid blazer and suited up well with brown loafers and a chic hairdo

The diva’s sparkly look in a pink and violet gradient sequin gown by Zara Umrigar was the talk of the town for a while

Her panelled flare pants teamed with a denim oversized jacket and black scalloped hem bralette was sure a drool-worthy look

She also has a good collection of comfy co-ords and this floral one is perfect for a lazy Sunday look

We totally love her simple yet stunning look in this baby pink saree that she donned for the Diwali celebration last year on set

She sported a stylish striped co-ord set with a wide-brimmed straw hat for her Maldives vacay

We can't stop staring at her traditional look in this artistic Gaurang Shah saree and glam ethnic makeup

For fashion updates, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here