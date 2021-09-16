sept 16, 2021
Taapsee Pannu’s chic stylish looks
Taapsee Pannu’s style game can be defined as versatile, youthful and offbeat
She donned the Indian drape with chunky sneakers and cool sunnies in the streets of Russia proving her love for fusionfashion looks knows more bounds
While her signature curly hair can be credited for the perky look she owns, the diva’s fashion choices are equally fun and fab
She teamed her caramel brown pants with a grey plaid blazer and suited up well with brown loafers and a chic hairdo
The diva’s sparkly look in a pink and violet gradient sequin gown by Zara Umrigar was the talk of the town for a while
Her panelled flare pants teamed with a denim oversized jacket and black scalloped hem bralette was sure a drool-worthy look
She also has a good collection of comfy co-ords and this floral one is perfect for a lazy Sunday look
We totally love her simple yet stunning look in this baby pink saree that she donned for the Diwali celebration last year on set
She sported a stylish striped co-ord set with a wide-brimmed straw hat for her Maldives vacay
We can't stop staring at her traditional look in this artistic Gaurang Shah saree and glam ethnic makeup
For fashion updates, follow Pinkvilla