Taapsee Pannu's incredible style

Joyce Joyson

JUly 11, 2022

FASHION

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Taapsee Pannu gives the regular black jumpsuit a style lift by going for one that came with a green printed halter neckline and flared bottoms.

Casual cool

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

The actress proves that the corset trend is here to stay in this vibrant, multicoloured co-ord set comprising of a jacket and shorts layered with a pastel green corset top.

Bright and cheerful

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

She makes her white corset top stand out by teaming it up with a blue turtle neck bodysuit and faux leather mini skirt featuring a side slit.

Off-beat styling

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Mixing sporty elements with formal flair, she went for a black racerback top, biker shorts and rounded off the look with a powdered blue, sleeveless blazer.

Style mix

Wearing blue and purple. tie-dye oversized shirt with matching plunging-neckline bralette and mini skirt. This is perhaps the chicest co-ord set we have ever seen!

Colour play

Image: Shubham Mandhyan Instagram

Image: Shubham Mandhyan Instagram

Flaunting her cool-girl, aesthetic style in this black and white patterned co-ord set comprising of a close-neck, balloon-sleeved crop top and high-rise flared pants.

Playful vibe

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Seriously, how cool does she look in this white shirt that nips at the waist paired with matching shorts.

White co-ords

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Even her vacay style is on point, she hits out a laid-back, chic look in a blue cropped shirt paired with black biker shorts.

Chic style

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Taapsee switches up blue denim shorts by teaming it white transparent shirt bearing embellished details.

Fabulous!

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

The Pink star looks fresh as a daisy in this mint green organza saree as she poses against a green garden backdrop.

Dreamy

