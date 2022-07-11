Heading 3
Taapsee Pannu's incredible style
Joyce Joyson
JUly 11, 2022
FASHION
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Taapsee Pannu gives the regular black jumpsuit a style lift by going for one that came with a green printed halter neckline and flared bottoms.
Casual cool
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
The actress proves that the corset trend is here to stay in this vibrant, multicoloured co-ord set comprising of a jacket and shorts layered with a pastel green corset top.
Bright and cheerful
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
She makes her white corset top stand out by teaming it up with a blue turtle neck bodysuit and faux leather mini skirt featuring a side slit.
Off-beat styling
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Mixing sporty elements with formal flair, she went for a black racerback top, biker shorts and rounded off the look with a powdered blue, sleeveless blazer.
Style mix
Wearing blue and purple. tie-dye oversized shirt with matching plunging-neckline bralette and mini skirt. This is perhaps the chicest co-ord set we have ever seen!
Colour play
Image: Shubham Mandhyan Instagram
Image: Shubham Mandhyan Instagram
Flaunting her cool-girl, aesthetic style in this black and white patterned co-ord set comprising of a close-neck, balloon-sleeved crop top and high-rise flared pants.
Playful vibe
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Seriously, how cool does she look in this white shirt that nips at the waist paired with matching shorts.
White co-ords
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Even her vacay style is on point, she hits out a laid-back, chic look in a blue cropped shirt paired with black biker shorts.
Chic style
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Taapsee switches up blue denim shorts by teaming it white transparent shirt bearing embellished details.
Fabulous!
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
The Pink star looks fresh as a daisy in this mint green organza saree as she poses against a green garden backdrop.
Dreamy
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sidharth Malhotra's uber-cool jackets