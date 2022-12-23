Take a look at
Tabu’s style file
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
DEC 23, 2022
FASHION
Image: Tabu Instagram
She is slaying the black with silver shinning worked saree
Black evergreen
Image: Tabu Instagram
She is looking professional in blue kurta and pyjama with dyed dupatta
Statement ethnic
Image: Tabu Instagram
The actress is looking hot in a black colour shirt dress
Shirt dress
Image: Tabu Instagram
She is wearing a gown featuring beaded embellishment
Gown
Image: Tabu Instagram
She is once again wearing an embellishment work done dress
Dazzling
Image: Tabu Instagram
She is wearing a royal blue colour saree with shimmer on it
Glamorous
Image: Tabu Instagram
The actress is wearing a chic outfit in a chequered shirt dress
Chic outfit
Image: Tabu Instagram
She amps up her fashion game in a short black dress
Stunner
Image: Tabu Instagram
She is looking like a vision in all white ensemble
Dream
Image: Tabu Instagram
She is wearing an ivory colour organza off-shoulder dress
Fashion game
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.