Take a look at
Tabu’s style file

Akriti
Anand

DEC 23, 2022

FASHION

Image: Tabu Instagram

She is slaying the black with silver shinning worked saree

Black evergreen

Image: Tabu Instagram

She is looking professional in blue kurta and pyjama with dyed dupatta

Statement ethnic

Image: Tabu Instagram

The actress is looking hot in a black colour shirt dress

Shirt dress

Image: Tabu Instagram

She is wearing a gown featuring beaded embellishment

Gown

Image: Tabu Instagram

She is once again wearing an embellishment work done dress

Dazzling

Image: Tabu Instagram

She is wearing a royal blue colour saree with shimmer on it

Glamorous

Image: Tabu Instagram

The actress is wearing a chic outfit in a chequered shirt dress

Chic outfit

Image: Tabu Instagram

She amps up her fashion game in a short black dress

Stunner

Image: Tabu Instagram

She is looking like a vision in all white ensemble

Dream

Image: Tabu Instagram

She is wearing an ivory colour organza off-shoulder dress

Fashion game

