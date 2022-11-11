Take cues from Malaika’s hairstyles
pinkvilla
Prerna
Verma
Nov 11, 2022
FASHION
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika looks gorgeous as she has left her hair open.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
No harm in trying out something new right?
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika looks stunning in this simple yet stylish hairstyle.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika in this chic hairstyle looks fab!
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The diva will make your jaws drop with this hairstyle.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika is a vision to behold in this bun look.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika looks hot in this perfectly simple hairdo.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Look at Malla slay in this pin-straight hairdo.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika looks sexy in this curly hairstyle.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
This look can never go wrong and is loved by almost all the girls.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.