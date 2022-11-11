Heading 3

Take cues from Malaika’s hairstyles

Prerna
Verma

Nov 11, 2022

FASHION

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika looks gorgeous as she has left her hair open.

The simple tresses

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

No harm in trying out something new right?

The tribal hairdo

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika looks stunning in this simple yet stylish hairstyle.

The gel hair look

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika in this chic hairstyle looks fab!

The high ponytail

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The diva will make your jaws drop with this hairstyle.

The retro look

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika is a vision to behold in this bun look.

The messy bun

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika looks hot in this perfectly simple hairdo.

The sleek ponytail look

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Look at Malla slay in this pin-straight hairdo.

The pin-straight hair

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika looks sexy in this curly hairstyle.

The curl queen

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

This look can never go wrong and is loved by almost all the girls.

The plates

