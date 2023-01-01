Heading 3

Tamannaah Bhatia
 In stylish dresses

Looking fashionable as always, Tamannaah sparked magic in a one-shoulder bodycon dress from Vesper. 

Fashionably Right

She looked ravishing in a sky blue latex dress with strappy sleeves, making a strong case for bodycon numbers yet again. 

Ravishing Much 

She took things up a notch in a holographic midi dress that hugged her frame in all the right places. 

High On Glam 

The Baahubali actress rocked an off-shoulder black bodycon gown adorned with intricate floral work on it. 

Pretty In Florals 

She looked like she is ready to slay in her all-black leather dress from Rocky Star. 

Rock Chic Look 

She made us stop and stare at her bold look in a cut-out embellished mini dress. 

Stop & Stare 

Her simple yet snazzy look in this shimmery sky blue dress with ruffles along the sides makes for a fashionable OOTD! 

Shimmer & Shine

She looks pretty in this midi dress with intricate patterns and a small cut-out around the midriff. 

Simple Yet Stylish 

She managed to turn up the glam quotient in a multi-hued floral applique work dress by designer Akanksha Gajria. 

Glam Queen

Her one-shoulder gunmetal ombre sheath dress by Nikhil Thampi is a stunning pick for parties. 

Striking Statement 

