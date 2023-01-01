Tamannaah Bhatia
In stylish dresses
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 01, 2023
FASHION
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Looking fashionable as always, Tamannaah sparked magic in a one-shoulder bodycon dress from Vesper.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
She looked ravishing in a sky blue latex dress with strappy sleeves, making a strong case for bodycon numbers yet again.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
She took things up a notch in a holographic midi dress that hugged her frame in all the right places.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The Baahubali actress rocked an off-shoulder black bodycon gown adorned with intricate floral work on it.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
She looked like she is ready to slay in her all-black leather dress from Rocky Star.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
She made us stop and stare at her bold look in a cut-out embellished mini dress.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Her simple yet snazzy look in this shimmery sky blue dress with ruffles along the sides makes for a fashionable OOTD!
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
She looks pretty in this midi dress with intricate patterns and a small cut-out around the midriff.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
She managed to turn up the glam quotient in a multi-hued floral applique work dress by designer Akanksha Gajria.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Her one-shoulder gunmetal ombre sheath dress by Nikhil Thampi is a stunning pick for parties.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.