sept 20, 2021
Tamannaah Bhatia in
OTT gowns
Tamannaah Bhatia’s stunning looks in pretty gowns are all made to steal hearts
She often sports never before seen silhouettes, just like this pre-draped saree gown by Amit Aggarwal
Her all-black gown was given a sensuous spin with its sparkly sheen and sheer bodice
She looked like a glistening goddess in this glittery sequin embellished gown by Dolly J
She got red carpet ready for Filmfare Awards this year in a gorgeous hot pink OTT gown from Bennu Sehgall
Tamannaah looked ravishing in a red gown that featured multi-layered pleated details and puff sleeves
The diva made our jaws drop in this metallic blue avant-garde number by Amit Aggarwal
For Raju Gaari Gadi 3 promotion, Tamannaah dolled up in a regal maroon gown by Bhumika Sharma that bore beautiful heavy embroidery
She looked like a mermaid princess in this stunning Neeta Lulla creation
We can never get enough of her glamorous avatars. The star totally floored us in this strapless green column gown from Atelier Patty Ang
