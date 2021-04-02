best desi looks

Tamannaah Bhatia’s

april 02, 2021

Tamannaah wears a stunning red lehenga with mirror work

She looks elegant in this blue Raw Mango saree that she has paired with a 3/4th sleeved blouse

She stuns in a red and white Faabiiana sharara suit

The beauty dazzles in a green and golden salwar suit

She opts for a pink and gold traditional silk saree from Raw Mango

She is the epitome of elegance in this green saree from Amit Aggarwal

We are in love with her pretty pink and yellow lehenga

Tamannaah slays in this floral cream lehenga by Payal Singhal

She looks radiant in this purple sequinned Manish Malhotra saree

The diva rocks this yellow saree that features scalloped edges like a pro

