Tamannaah Bhatia’s best fashion looks

May 07, 2021

Tamannaah rocks a casual look of an orange sports bra, white joggers and a lemon yellow oversized shirt

She stuns in a blue pantsuit

She looks amazing in this blue co-ord set

She looks red carpet ready in this pink gown that features a thigh slit

The beauty stuns in this black and white ensemble

She rocks a purple sequined Manish Malhotra saree

We love her mint green dress

She looks cute in this checkered co-ord set that she pairs with a pink crop top

The diva slays in this strappy Elliatt dress

She looks beautiful in this lilac outfit

