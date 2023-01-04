Heading 3

PRACHI MALHOTRA

FASHION

JAN 04, 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia's bold looks in black

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Fashion mongers constantly look up to Tamannaah Bhatia for her inspiring choices, and she never disappoints them

The ultimate fashion inspiration

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The diva will make your heart skip a beat with this black saree dress with a long net veil, which she tied up with matt makeup and silver statement earrings

The forces of fashion

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia's black gown with a giant rose bow is perfect for your next date night

Date night look

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The F3 star garnered a lot of eyeballs in this off-shoulder black gown, along with black heels, and her hair tied in a neat bun

Off-shoulder black dress

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia aced the baggy trend with black wide-legged cargo pants, and loose checkered shirt. She accessorized the look with giant hoops

The baggy trend!

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The stunner posing in a sequin top, along with a black slit skirt is a perfect pick for your next girls' night out

Bling all the way!

Tamannaah Bhatia pulled off this floral Marchesa mermaid-style gown with utmost grace. She completed the look with matt makeup and her tresses tied up in a bun with a middle parting

Feeling floral

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The actress slayed in a black leather dress with black heels and a high ponytail for the hair

The little black dress

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

This saree dress of the Baahubali actress with a shirt for a blouse is all things fashionable

The saree dress

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia made heads turn in this black net dress with a white floral print. She completed her OOTD with big hoop earrings and matt lip color

Making a statement in black

