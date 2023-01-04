JAN 04, 2023
Tamannaah Bhatia's bold looks in black
Fashion mongers constantly look up to Tamannaah Bhatia for her inspiring choices, and she never disappoints them
The ultimate fashion inspiration
The diva will make your heart skip a beat with this black saree dress with a long net veil, which she tied up with matt makeup and silver statement earrings
The forces of fashion
Tamannaah Bhatia's black gown with a giant rose bow is perfect for your next date night
Date night look
The F3 star garnered a lot of eyeballs in this off-shoulder black gown, along with black heels, and her hair tied in a neat bun
Off-shoulder black dress
Tamannaah Bhatia aced the baggy trend with black wide-legged cargo pants, and loose checkered shirt. She accessorized the look with giant hoops
The baggy trend!
The stunner posing in a sequin top, along with a black slit skirt is a perfect pick for your next girls' night out
Bling all the way!
Tamannaah Bhatia pulled off this floral Marchesa mermaid-style gown with utmost grace. She completed the look with matt makeup and her tresses tied up in a bun with a middle parting
Feeling floral
The actress slayed in a black leather dress with black heels and a high ponytail for the hair
The little black dress
This saree dress of the Baahubali actress with a shirt for a blouse is all things fashionable
The saree dress
Tamannaah Bhatia made heads turn in this black net dress with a white floral print. She completed her OOTD with big hoop earrings and matt lip color
Making a statement in black
