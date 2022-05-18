Fashion
Joyce Joyson
PINKVILLA STORIES
MAY 18, 2022
Heading 3
Tamannaah Bhatia's off-duty looks
|
Floral magic
Image: Pinkvilla
Tamannaah Bhatia has one of the most versatile off-duty wardrobe in showbiz. Here, she takes the girlie route by opting for a pink floral dress, accessorised with a white belt.
Beauty in black
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress likes to amalgamate comfort with style and knows a black V-neckline maxi dress with ruffles will always make for the chicest attire.
She firmly believes in the power of basics to strike a cool-casual look as in this grey full-sleeved tee paired with blue skinny denims.
Image: Pinkvilla
Basics for the win!
We think denim skirts with an uneven hemline like this are just going to be staples for years to come in her closet. She styled it with a white and black tie-dye crop top.
Chic look
Image: Pinkvilla
Video: Pinkvilla
Minimalistic style
She shows how to make neutral-on-neutral work like a pro by teaming her round neck tee with a beige blazer, a printed scarf, and blue jeans.
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress wore a muticoloured sweatshirt bearing white, yellow and pale brown stripes with matching joggers.
Athleisure look
Image: Pinkvilla
Tamannaah looks fresh as a daisy in this white off-shoulder top with floral-embroidered sleeves paired with matching wrap pants.
All-white look
Image: Pinkvilla
If you didn't know gym wear reigns supreme in her wardrobe, here she wore a plain blue v-neck tee with black leggings.
Gym wear
Image: Pinkvilla
The Baahubali star looked incredibly stylish in this black biker shorts teamed with a white knotted top. She topped off the look with a vibrant floral shrug
Airport fashion
Image:Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Lastly, she upped the heat in a bright pink bralette styled with white and black patterned shorts, overlayered with a flowy long shrug.
Beach babe
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Tara Sutaria's bralette fashion