JOYCE JOYSON

apr 26, 2022

Tamannaah Bhatia's endearing earrings

Chunky accessories

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

A chained choker necklace worn with large gold hoops doesn't just inject high drama, but looks incredibly cool too!

Her off-beat pieces like these gold dangler earrings, add an edge to her overall look

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Modish danglers

Classic and contemporary, these sparkling baubles peppered with yellow and white stones add a subtle glow to her overall look

Drop earrings

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The timeless gold jhumkas with a collage of textures like the one worn by Tamannaah are perfect for weddings

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Gold jhumkas

Twisted hoops

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

These chunky gold twisted hoops can make one look dressed in a jiffy!

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah keeps it edgy yet stylish in these embellished, gleaming tasselled earrings

Shinning baubles

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Fun and flirty, these statement silver earrings look gorgeous

Silver earrings

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The traditional gold chandbalis accentuated with dainty pearl drops lend her a regal look

Chandbalis

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Floral-shaped

These adorable floral-shaped diamond earrings with blue accents and pearl-drop detail look quite charming

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Elegant pieces

Lastly, she went for elegant-looking white stone, dainty earrings that complemented her bodycon dress

