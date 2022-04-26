FASHION
Tamannaah Bhatia's endearing earrings
Chunky accessories
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
A chained choker necklace worn with large gold hoops doesn't just inject high drama, but looks incredibly cool too!
Her off-beat pieces like these gold dangler earrings, add an edge to her overall look
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Modish danglers
Classic and contemporary, these sparkling baubles peppered with yellow and white stones add a subtle glow to her overall look
Drop earrings
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The timeless gold jhumkas with a collage of textures like the one worn by Tamannaah are perfect for weddings
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Gold jhumkas
Twisted hoops
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
These chunky gold twisted hoops can make one look dressed in a jiffy!
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah keeps it edgy yet stylish in these embellished, gleaming tasselled earrings
Shinning baubles
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Fun and flirty, these statement silver earrings look gorgeous
Silver earrings
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The traditional gold chandbalis accentuated with dainty pearl drops lend her a regal look
Chandbalis
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Floral-shaped
These adorable floral-shaped diamond earrings with blue accents and pearl-drop detail look quite charming
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Elegant pieces
Lastly, she went for elegant-looking white stone, dainty earrings that complemented her bodycon dress
