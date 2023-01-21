Heading 3

Tamannaah Bhatia’s hottest dresses 

Neenaz Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 21, 2023

Source: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

The Babli Bouncer looks gorgeous in a short blue dress and a white netted top with a closed neckline and full sleeves beneath it

Blue Babe

Source: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

She flaunts her gorgeous curves in a quirky graffiti bodycon dress with a backless design

Quirky Touch

Source: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

She stepped out looking like a fashionista in an asymmetrical hot pink dress from Laith Maalouf

Fashionista

Source: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

The diva dropped a bombshell look featuring a bright orange bodycon dress with a cut-out detail

Bombshell Vibes

Source: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

Tamannaah makes heads turn in this peppy blue mini dress with strappy sleeves

Turning Heads

Source: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

She looks terrific in this midi dress with a holographic effect and a corseted bodice

Terrific Style

Source: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

Her strapless dress featuring two contrasting shades looks flawless 

Acing Trends

Source: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

She also makes a stunning case for leather outfits and this black dress serves as evidence

Leather Love

Source: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

Featuring embellishments and cut-out details, this short dress looks ravishing on her

What A Star

