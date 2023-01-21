Tamannaah Bhatia’s hottest dresses
Neenaz Akhtar
FASHION
JAN 21, 2023
Source: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The Babli Bouncer looks gorgeous in a short blue dress and a white netted top with a closed neckline and full sleeves beneath it
Blue Babe
Source: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
She flaunts her gorgeous curves in a quirky graffiti bodycon dress with a backless design
Quirky Touch
Source: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
She stepped out looking like a fashionista in an asymmetrical hot pink dress from Laith Maalouf
Fashionista
Source: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The diva dropped a bombshell look featuring a bright orange bodycon dress with a cut-out detail
Bombshell Vibes
Source: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah makes heads turn in this peppy blue mini dress with strappy sleeves
Turning Heads
Source: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
She looks terrific in this midi dress with a holographic effect and a corseted bodice
Terrific Style
Source: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Her strapless dress featuring two contrasting shades looks flawless
Acing Trends
Source: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
She also makes a stunning case for leather outfits and this black dress serves as evidence
Leather Love
Source: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Featuring embellishments and cut-out details, this short dress looks ravishing on her
What A Star
