Tamannaah Bhatia's
Most stylish looks
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 14, 2022
FASHION
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Fiery red
The Babli Bouncer actress dazzled in a monochrome red ensemble, featuring a crop top and flared pants that had her looking fierce and stunning!
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The actress sparkled in a dazzling strapless gown by The Dash and Dot. Her outfit featured a shimmery skirt and a golden bodice with a romantic sweetheart neckline
Icy-spicy
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
She wowed in a vibrant pink one-shoulder dress with a side slit by Laithmaalouf, paired with strappy pink heels and sparkling diamond earrings - an elegant and chic look!
Pretty in Pink
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The actress was a sight to behold in a light blue midi dress that clung to her curves, showing off her figure with a backless design and some unique details that truly stood out
Blueming
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
She was an absolute bombshell in a Prussian blue suit by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, complete with a plunging neckline and luxe satin accents
Bombshell
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
She oozed with sophistication and elegance as she donned a stunning green and black cocktail dress with a bow neckline and a black skirt. She pulled her look together with sleek hair and sheer gloves, accentuating her inner diva
Glitz and Glamour
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
She looked radiant in Vesper's neon orange bodycon dress that fit her curves like a glove and was detailed with cut-out accents. Her overall appearance was a perfect mix of chic and stylish!
Orange crush
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
She slayed the leather look with a stunning blue bodycon dress featuring sassy cut-outs and a plunging neckline. She completed the ensemble with gold hoop earrings and a subtle nude lip
Leather style
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
She pulled out all the stops with an eye-catching orange suit by AakCh, topped off with some sassy point stilettos for a striking evening look
Power dressing
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah looked gorgeous in a pink and purple colorblock dress with a side slit, showing off her toned legs. She completed the look with gold jewelry and subtle makeup, effortlessly radiating beauty and charm
Color blocking
