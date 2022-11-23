Heading 3

Tamannaah Bhatia's most vibrant outfits

Sakshi
Singh

NOV 23, 2022

FASHION

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The Babli Bouncer actress looked fierce and astounding as she sported a monochrome red ensemble with a crop top and flared pants.

Basic red 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The actress was all about the golden glam in a strapless gown by The Dash and Dot with a shimmery finish skirt and a gold bodice with a sweetheart neckline.

Shimmery affair 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

She sported a chic look in a bright pink one-shoulder dress with a side slit by Laithmaalouf and accessorized with strappy pink heels and diamond earrings.

Pretty in Pink

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The actress looked amazing in a light blue midi dress that showed off her curves and featured a backless design with some quirky details.

Looking Bluetiful 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

She appeared to be an absolute beauty in a Prussian blue suit by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna with a plunging neckline and satin accents.

Boss Babe 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

She channeled her inner diva in a green and black cocktail dress with a bow neckline and a black skirt and styled it with sleek hair and sheer gloves for the added touch of glam.

Glam diva

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Her look was chic and stylish in a neon orange bodycon dress by Vesper that hugged her curves perfectly and featured cut-out detailing.

Chic and stylish

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Acing the leather look with a blue bodycon dress with sassy cut-outs and a plunging neckline, she styled the look with gold hoop earrings and nude lips.

Leather style

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

She power dressed up in a bright orange suit by Aak:Ch with point stilettos for a sizzling night out look.

Power dressing 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah accessorized the look with gold jewelry and subtle makeup, and she looked absolutely stunning and mesmerizing in a pink and purple colorblock dress with a side slit revealing her toned legs.

Colorblocking 

