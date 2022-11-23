Tamannaah Bhatia's most vibrant outfits
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
NOV 23, 2022
FASHION
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The Babli Bouncer actress looked fierce and astounding as she sported a monochrome red ensemble with a crop top and flared pants.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The actress was all about the golden glam in a strapless gown by The Dash and Dot with a shimmery finish skirt and a gold bodice with a sweetheart neckline.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
She sported a chic look in a bright pink one-shoulder dress with a side slit by Laithmaalouf and accessorized with strappy pink heels and diamond earrings.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The actress looked amazing in a light blue midi dress that showed off her curves and featured a backless design with some quirky details.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
She appeared to be an absolute beauty in a Prussian blue suit by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna with a plunging neckline and satin accents.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
She channeled her inner diva in a green and black cocktail dress with a bow neckline and a black skirt and styled it with sleek hair and sheer gloves for the added touch of glam.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Her look was chic and stylish in a neon orange bodycon dress by Vesper that hugged her curves perfectly and featured cut-out detailing.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Acing the leather look with a blue bodycon dress with sassy cut-outs and a plunging neckline, she styled the look with gold hoop earrings and nude lips.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
She power dressed up in a bright orange suit by Aak:Ch with point stilettos for a sizzling night out look.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah accessorized the look with gold jewelry and subtle makeup, and she looked absolutely stunning and mesmerizing in a pink and purple colorblock dress with a side slit revealing her toned legs.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.