DEC 07, 2022

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia pull off any look effortlessly like the queen in an embellished aqua blue lehenga with kundan choker and bangles. She kept her makeup subtle yet glam
Style queen
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah opted for a nude embroidered lehenga with plunging neckline blouse and sheer dupatta.She opted for her dewy makeup and was accessorised with kundan jewellery
Glam factor
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The actress donned a fuschia pink floral embroidery lehenga with contrasting blouse. With heavily kohled lines and earrings, bangles and she looked resplendent
Stunner in pink
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia gave a boho twist in multi-coloured lehenga and added oomph to the look with cape, statement jewellery and sleek hairbun
Ethnic boho twist
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah proved once again that heavyweight traditional wear can be worn effortlessly in white lehenga. A sleek kundan necklace and earrings complimented the look
Magical in ethnic
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia's traditional ensembles are full of drama. She spun a tale of magic in a pink lehenga set with a mesh dupatta. Simple neckpiece and golden clutch bag completed the look
Fashion game on point
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah wore a deep red lehenga which was adorned by beautiful mirror work. She ditched earrings and chose a grand choker and a bracelet to go with her messy bun
Ravishing in red
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The diva is a vision in white embroidery lehenga with strapless cold shoulder cut blouse and complimented the look with Kohar jewelry, wavy hair and subtle glam
Vision in white
