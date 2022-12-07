Heading 3

Tamannaah Bhatia's over the top lehengas

Priyanka Goud

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 07, 2022

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

Tamannaah Bhatia pull off any look effortlessly like the queen in an embellished aqua blue lehenga with kundan choker and bangles. She kept her makeup subtle yet glam

Style queen

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

Tamannaah opted for a nude embroidered lehenga with plunging neckline blouse and sheer dupatta.She opted for her dewy makeup and was accessorised with kundan jewellery

Glam factor

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

The actress donned a fuschia pink floral embroidery lehenga with contrasting blouse. With heavily kohled lines and earrings, bangles and she looked resplendent

Stunner in pink

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

Tamannaah Bhatia gave a boho twist in multi-coloured lehenga and added oomph to the look with cape, statement jewellery and sleek hairbun

Ethnic boho twist

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

Tamannaah proved once again that heavyweight traditional wear can be worn effortlessly in white lehenga. A sleek kundan necklace and earrings complimented the look

Magical in ethnic

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

Tamannaah Bhatia's traditional ensembles are full of drama. She spun a tale of magic in a pink lehenga set with a mesh dupatta. Simple neckpiece and golden clutch bag completed the look

Fashion game on point

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

Tamannaah wore a deep red lehenga which was adorned by beautiful mirror work. She ditched earrings and chose a grand choker and a bracelet to go with her messy bun

Ravishing in red

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

The diva is a vision in white embroidery lehenga with strapless cold shoulder cut blouse and complimented the look with Kohar jewelry, wavy hair and subtle glam

Vision in white

