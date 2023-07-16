pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JULY 16, 2023
Tamannaah Bhatia’s saree collection
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
The Chand Sa Roshan Chehra debutante is a sight to behold in this sheer blue saree with gold print. The sleeve detailing of the blouse is eye-catching
Blue bliss
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
The Happy Days enchantress looks tantalizing in this grey saree with a gold border. The gold-green blouse breaks the monochromatic look
Grey glam
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Red rush
The Himmatwala heroine looks bewitching in this red saree with green prints. A red halter-neck blouse and gold accessories complete her look
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
The Tadakha artist looks stunning in this pista green saree with a plain gold blouse. Her accessories are the highlight
Green grace
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
The Humshakals fame is swaying hearts in this pastel pink saree with sequin detailing. Wavy hair and glossy pink lips enhance her look
Plush pink
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Bhatia has captured the attention of her fans in this royal blue ruffle saree with a sequin halter-neck blouse. A messy bun and diamond accessories elevate her look
Ruffle charm
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
The Entertainment actress looks phenomenal in this lavender and silver attire. Center-parted hair and delicate accessories accentuate her look
Indo-western twist
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
The Baahubali diva has put the heat to shame in this purple ombre sequin saree. The pearl choker is eye-catching
Purple punk
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
The Ranveer Ching Returns fame looks like a breath of fresh air in this dressy yellow saree. Wavy hair and nude lips wrap up her look
Yellow glow
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
The Devi star is swooning the Internet in this green saree with green and gold sequin detailing. The green choker is eye-catching
Saree sizzle
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.