JULY 16, 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia’s saree collection

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram 

The Chand Sa Roshan Chehra debutante is a sight to behold in this sheer blue saree with gold print. The sleeve detailing of the blouse is eye-catching 

Blue bliss 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram 

The Happy Days enchantress looks tantalizing in this grey saree with a gold border. The gold-green blouse breaks the monochromatic look 

Grey glam 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram 

Red rush 

The Himmatwala heroine looks bewitching in this red saree with green prints. A red halter-neck blouse and gold accessories complete her look 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram 

The Tadakha artist looks stunning in this pista green saree with a plain gold blouse. Her accessories are the highlight 

Green grace 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram 

The Humshakals fame is swaying hearts in this pastel pink saree with sequin detailing. Wavy hair and glossy pink lips enhance her look 

Plush pink 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram 

Bhatia has captured the attention of her fans in this royal blue ruffle saree with a sequin halter-neck blouse. A messy bun and diamond accessories elevate her look

 Ruffle charm 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram 

The Entertainment actress looks phenomenal in this lavender and silver attire. Center-parted hair and delicate accessories accentuate her look 

Indo-western twist 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram 

The Baahubali diva has put the heat to shame in this purple ombre sequin saree. The pearl choker is eye-catching 

 Purple punk 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram 

The Ranveer Ching Returns fame looks like a breath of fresh air in this dressy yellow saree. Wavy hair and nude lips wrap up her look 

Yellow glow 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram 

The Devi star is swooning the Internet in this green saree with green and gold sequin detailing. The green choker is eye-catching 

Saree sizzle 

