pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
MARCH 22, 2024
Tamannaah Bhatia’s stunning saree looks
Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks
Tamannaah exuded immaculate grace in this black blingy saree; paired with a matching blouse; she accessorized her look with heavy earrings and a messy bun
#1
Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks
The actress looked stunning in this dual-tone, bluish-purple shimmery saree; she complemented her look with a halter neck plunging neckline blouse and wavy hair
#2
Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks
The Kaavaalaa star shines in yet another beautiful saree; the white drape was adorned with black beads and she paired it with a unique neckline black sequinned blouse
#3
Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks
Tamannaah’s green-pink combination silk saree is the epitome of elegance. She accessorized her look with traditional jewelry
#4
Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks
The stylish actress slayed in a blue saree with a unique blouse style; she completed her look with heavy gold jewelry and open hair
#5
Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks
#6
She looked breathtakingly gorgeous in this beautiful saree, paired with a beige blouse with puffed-up sleeves; she accessorized her look with a beautiful kamarbandh
Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks
Tamannaah’s red abstract printed saree is a simple yet stunning choice of 7 yards of elegance; she completed her look with a halter neck blouse
#7
Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks
The lust stories actress’ navy blue frill saree is an elegant choice; paired with a halter neck cut-out blouse
#8
Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks
Bhatia’s dual-tone sequin shimmery saree is a perfect pick to grab eyeballs; she paired it with a pearl choker with purple emeralds embedded in it
#9
Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks
Tamannaah’s sea green saree is a beautiful look; paired with a mirrored halter neck cut out blouse, green emerald earrings and a high bun
#10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.