Aditi Singh

Fashion

MARCH 22, 2024

Tamannaah Bhatia’s stunning saree looks

Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks

Tamannaah exuded immaculate grace in this black blingy saree; paired with a matching blouse; she accessorized her look with heavy earrings and a messy bun

#1

Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks

The actress looked stunning in this dual-tone, bluish-purple shimmery saree; she complemented her look with a halter neck plunging neckline blouse and wavy hair

#2

Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks

The Kaavaalaa star shines in yet another beautiful saree; the white drape was adorned with black beads and she paired it with a unique neckline black sequinned blouse 

#3

Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks

Tamannaah’s green-pink combination silk saree is the epitome of elegance. She accessorized her look with traditional jewelry

#4

Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks

The stylish actress slayed in a blue saree with a unique blouse style; she completed her look with heavy gold jewelry and open hair

#5

Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks

#6

She looked breathtakingly gorgeous in this beautiful saree, paired with a beige blouse with puffed-up sleeves; she accessorized her look with a beautiful kamarbandh 

Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks

Tamannaah’s red abstract printed saree is a simple yet stunning choice of 7 yards of elegance; she completed her look with a halter neck blouse

#7

Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks

The lust stories actress’ navy blue frill saree is an elegant choice; paired with a halter neck cut-out blouse

#8

Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks

Bhatia’s dual-tone sequin shimmery saree is a perfect pick to grab eyeballs; she paired it with a pearl choker with purple emeralds embedded in it

#9

Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks

Tamannaah’s sea green saree is a beautiful look; paired with a mirrored halter neck cut out blouse, green emerald earrings and a high bun

#10

